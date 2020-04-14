MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

'Guilty' Actress Akansha Ranjan Kapoor Hopes To Work In Films Like 'Thappad'

'Guilty' Actress Akansha Ranjan Kapoor Hopes To Work In Films Like 'Thappad'

Akanksha also opened up about the top directors she would like to work with, which included names like Shakun Batra and Luv Ranjan.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 14, 2020, 9:12 AM IST
Share this:

Actress Akansha Ranjan Kapoor says she is utilising her lockdown days to catch up on some great movies. Akansha, who garnered acclaim for her debut role in the recent digital film "Guilty", wishes to be part of a film like Thappad.

"I am utilising this time that I am sitting home productively. I am one of those people who used to watch a lot of TV series rather than film, but now I have made a list of important films that I am watching to understand performance better. It is useful for me as an actor. I have watched 'The Platform', 'The Report' and 'Lady Bird'. I am watching more films -- for my acting purpose, these are important," Akansha told IANS.

Asked about if there is any Bollywood film she has watched that made her feel like she would want to be a part of it, and Akansha replied: "Every time I watch a film, I feel like I want to do this one! I wish I could get a chance to play a character like this! Recently when I watched 'Thappad', I was like 'I so want to play the part at Taapsee did'. I wish to be a part of that kind of films."

"There are films that I watch as an actress. When I watched 'Section 375' I was moved. I so wish to be part of a story like 'Udta Punjab'. I want to work with Anubhav Sinha, Shakun Batra and Luv Ranjan. All of them are so distinct in their style of storytelling and I think working with them would help me to grow as an actor," Akansha signed off.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    8,988

    +940*  

  • Total Confirmed

    10,363

    +1011*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,035

    +56*  

  • Total DEATHS

    339

    +15*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 14 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,357,657

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,925,179

    +1,331

  • Cured/Discharged

    447,477

     

  • Total DEATHS

    119,701

    +83
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Testing centres