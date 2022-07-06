Guitarist Carlos Santana Doing Well After Collapse At Michigan Concert, Waves At Fans As He Leaves Stage

Legendary guitarist Carlos Santana collapsed on stage during a concert at Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston, Michigan, on Tuesday night. Videos shared by fans attending the concert revealed that the Mexican musician was performing in full form when suddenly he took a seat and collapsed. His team present at the venue rushed to provide medical help

A fan video shared on Twitter revealed that Santana was given some water while the concert came to a standstill. He was soon wheeled off the stage. Just as the guitarist was leaving, he waved goodbye to fans, leaving the crowd assured that he was okay.

Carlos Santana se desploma en el escenario durante un concierto en Michigan. pic.twitter.com/YQ9D29mOyR — LΞLΞL⚔️ΔPRUΞBΘ (@lelelx) July 6, 2022

Soon enough, his team issued a statement to inform concerned fans about the cause of the collapse. In a statement shared by his representative, the team said, “Rock Legend Carlos Santana was over-taken by heat exhaustion and dehydration during a concert Tuesday evening in Michigan… Carlos was taken to the emergency department at McLaren Clarkston for observation and is doing well.” The press release also added that the concert planned for July 6 at Star Lake in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania, will now be postponed.

Santana also personally issued a statement via his Facebook account and assured fans that he was alright. “To one and all thank you for your precious prayers Cindy and I we are good just taking it easy forgot to eat and drink water so I dehydrated and passed out blessings and miracles to you all,” he said.

The concert is a part of his Miraculous Supernatural 2022 tour with Earth, Wind & Fire. Comicbook.com reported that the ace guitarist’s health had previously impacted his live shows schedule back in December. Santana was forced to cancel eight dates of his residency in Las Vegas at the time. In a statement from his management regarding the cancellation, his team said that the cancellation was to help Santana recover from “an unscheduled heart procedure.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.