Gul Makai: First Look of Malala Yousafzai Biopic Unveiled
Malala Yousufzai defied Taliban back in the day, got shot for it, recovered and has been carrying out humanitarian work ever since.
Image: Instagram/Amjad Khan
The first look of the much talked about film Gul Makai, based on the life of Pakistani social activist and youngest Nobel Prize awardee, Malala Yousafzai has been unveiled. Child actor Reem Sameer Sheikh, who starred in the TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, will portray Malala.
The first look of the poster was revealed online and it comes with a powerful tagline: “One child, one teacher, one book and one pen can change the world.” Also, the book that Malala is holding is caught in flames, which depicts the hardships that Malala faced in her life. By the looks of it, the poster also brings forth Malala's fight for education and peace in Pakistan amidst the Taliban rule.
For the people wondering why the film's called Gul Makai, it's the name Malala used while writing the blog in BBC about her life under the Taliban rule.
Also, in the newly released motion poster, a young and courageous girl is seen holding a book, while a voiceover by veteran actor Kabir Bedi says: “This is about those times when the Taliban was destroying Pakistan and Afghanistan in the name of Jihad and religion. When from a very small village in Pakistan, a voice arose.”
Directed by filmmaker Amjad Khan, the film traces Malala’s story from back in the day when the socio-political scenario in Afghanistan and parts of Pakistan was under the rule of the Taliban. On October 9, 2012, Malala survived an assassination attempt by the Taliban following the blog which she had written for BBC describing her plight under the Taliban regime in detail. Malala, along with two other girls, was shot by a gunman, who after the doing the deed, had fled the scene. While she fought her medical fate and survived her near-death incident, once recovered, she also continued to fight her war for women’s rights and education ever since.
The film also stars Divya Dutt who plays Malala's mother and Atul Kulkarni will essay the role of her father.
It'll be interesting the biopic focussing on the hardships faced by the young social-activist and highlighting the progressive side of the young warrior.
