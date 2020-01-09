Gul Makai Trailer: Malala Yousafzai's Biopic Looks Promising

The makers have released the trailer of their forthcoming film Gul Makai, which is based on the life of youngest-ever Nobel Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai. Directed by H.E. Amjad Khan, the film stars Reem Sameer Shaikh in the lead role. Reem will portray the role of Malala.

The trailer was unveiled on January 8 on the official Twitter page of production house, Pen India Limited.

The official synopsis of the film reads: Gul Makai is a story of courage that overcame fear and oppression. 'Gul Makai' accounts the courageous journey and struggle of Nobel laureate Malala Yousufzai, from her humble upbringing in the Swat Valley to her becoming the champion for free education to all.

The two minutes thirty seven seconds audiovisual opens to the scenic beauty of a valley and a girl’s voice is heard in the background saying, “Pashtuns never celebrate when a girl child is born.”

In the next frame, the Taliban militants can be seen torturing and killing the residents of Swat Valley. The trailer journeys to a scene where Malala is delivering a speech. She says that if the Taliban has the power of weapons they should celebrate the power of pen.

"One child, one teacher, one book and one pen can change the world!" she voices.

Check out the trailer of Gul Makai below:

Atul Kulkarni and Divya Dutta will essay role of Malala's parents. Pankaj Tripathi and Mukesh Rishi are also part of the project. The film will hit the screens on January 31.

