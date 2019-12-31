Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Gul Panag: 2019 a Fruitful Year for My Acting Career

This year, Gul Panag appeared in shows like 'Rangbaaz Phirse', 'The Family Man', and films like 'Student of The Year 2' and 'Bypass Road'.

IANS

Updated:December 31, 2019, 9:05 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Gul Panag: 2019 a Fruitful Year for My Acting Career
This year, Gul Panag appeared in shows like 'Rangbaaz Phirse', 'The Family Man', and films like 'Student of The Year 2' and 'Bypass Road'.

Actress Gul Panag says that with the release of two films and two web series, in which she played pivotal roles, 2019 has been her most fruitful year.

Asked about how she looks forward to the future, the ex-Miss India told IANS: " I think this is a great year for me with diverse characters. Of course, with the opportunity of playing a part in ‘Rangbaaz Phirse,' I have got a wider reach. But honestly speaking, I want opportunities coming my way from people who watch me on screen and believe in my talent. I really cannot go out loud and do PR exercises. If my work does not speak volumes, then that is not meant to be."

She admits she is mostly offered roles of "strong woman", she explained: "The biggest challenge for me was to play a part in a man's world in the gangster show ‘Rangbaaz Phirse'. My character Anupriya is a woman who runs a business that was earlier controlled by muscle power and she establishes the fact that mind game can be more effective than gun power!"

"I know it is a very strong-minded woman but this is a very different shade. One can be strong and mean, stong and sexy or a strong businesswoman. This year, I played them all," she added.

Rangbaaz Phirse streams on the OTT platform ZEE5. The web series features Sharad Kelkar, Sushant Singh, and Harsh Chhaya along with Gul.

Apart from acting Gul is known for her fitness. She loves running the half-marathon and biking. She is also into social activism.

This year, apart from Rangbaaz Phirse, Gul also appeared in the web series The Family Man, and the films, Student Of The Year 2 and Bypass Road.

 

 

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram