Gul Panag Believes These Two Actresses May Have Active Political Carriers

Popular actress Gul Panag is making headlines for her upcoming web series Good Bad Girl, which will be streaming on SonyLIV from October 14. Now she is in the buzz for another statement about Bollywood celebrities. While promoting her web series, in one of her interviews, she said, “Taapsee Pannu and Kangana Ranaut will both have active political careers.” Gul added that while she generally disagrees with Kangana’s viewpoints, at least the actress “has a spine.”

Gul joined the Aam Aadmi Party, and in 2014, she fought for Chandigarh in the general elections. That year, actor-politician Kirron Kher, who fought on a BJP ticket, won the seat.

Top showsha video

Speaking with ETimes, “I see Kangana being in active politics. I see Taapsee perhaps doing the same. I am not seeing any guys with spunk of late. But hopefully, they will find their spine sometime. But these two women have a spine.

“I don’t agree with everything that Kangana says. I disagree with a lot of what she says, but the woman has a spine. She has a lot of spunk. Taapsee has it too and I won’t be surprised if those two end up in active politics a little later on. Perhaps even Siddharth might get there,” Gul said.

In the upcoming series Good Bad Girl, Gul will be seen as the character of a lawyer. The Abhishek Gupta-directed programme centres on Maya Ahuja, a vivacious and eccentric young woman with three distinct tales to share.

Samridhi Dewan, Vaibhav Raj Gupta, Sheeba Chadha, Aradhya Anjana, Namrata Sheth, Rajendra Sethi, and Zain Khan are among the other actors who appear in the programme. On October 14, Good Bad Girl, which was created by Vikas Bahl and Anurag Shrivastava, will debut on SonyLIV.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here