Gul Panag Blessed With a Baby Boy Six Months Ago, And Here's Why She Did Not Reveal It
Gul Panag and Rishi Attari are proud parents to a baby boy, whom they named Nihal.
A file photo of Gul Panag.
Former Miss India and Bollywood actress, Gul Panag, who tied the knot with a pilot Rishi Attari in 2011, became a mother six months ago, and has successfully managed to keep her pregnancy under wraps for an impressively long period of time.
Panag and Attari are proud parents to a baby boy, whom they named Nihal.
Sharing the good news with Mumbai Mirror, Panag talked at length about the joys of motherhood and how she managed to keep it a secret.
Calling it a roller-coaster ride, Panag, 39, said, "Rishi and I have always valued our privacy. Becoming parents is a special experience and we decided that we’d like to go through it without the distraction of public attention. Family and close friends knew about Nihal but we refrained from posting anything on the social media."
Talking about embracing motherhood at 39, Panag said, "I think having a baby is a very significant step in life, and like marriage, you should think it through carefully before committing to it. Have children when you are ready to welcome them and can raise them happily and responsibly, not when society says you must."
