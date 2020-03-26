Gul Panag Trolled for Supporting Lockdown, Says 'My Husband Has Been Flying People Back Every Day'

Gul Panag was among the several Bollywood celebrities who welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision of a 21 day lockdown to battle coronavirus. The actress simply posted "No other way! Had to be done" with the hashtag #lockdownIndia on Twitter.

Among the comments that her tweet received was a rather nasty one that said, "Adventure for privileged like you." The tweet seemed to imply that the lockdown will have the least impact on privileged people like her.

Gul had a rather scathing reply for the Twitter user, calling out his privilege in return, and saying that her husband has been helping bring back people stuck in other countries.

She said, "Reallly? You're on Twitter. My husband's flying a plane bringing people back home as I type.💁🏻‍♀️ Every day for last few days, infact. Exposed to crowded places with no WFH option. Because 'essential' service. Till tonight."

Reallly? You're on Twitter. My husband's flying a plane bringing people back home as I type.💁🏻‍♀️ Every day for last few days, infact. Exposed to crowded places with no WFH option. Because 'essential' service. Till tonight. https://t.co/v90mbP82vd — Gul Panag (@GulPanag) March 24, 2020

Gul married her long-time boyfriend, pilot Rishi Attari, in 2011. The couple has a son named Nihal. Her father is a retired Lieutenant General of the Indian Army. Gul herself is also a certified pilot.

Some of the Twitter users commented in praise of her husband, expressing their gratitude for doing such a great job in these time. "Your husband is one among many heroes. Salute to him and his crew," read one comment. Another user said, "He is a hero! Please share my appreciation and best wishes with him!"

