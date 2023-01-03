Gul Panag Turns 44: A Look At Some Lesser-Known Facts About The Actress

Actress, model, and former beauty queen Gul Panag has come a long way in her career. Gul keeps motivating her fans with her professional, as well as personal endeavours. Today, as the actress is celebrating her 44th birthday, let’s take a look at some of the little-known facts about her.

Her father was a lieutenant general in the Indian Army, so her early education took place in different states. She completed her Bachelor’s in maths, and then did her post-graduation in Political Science.

Gul was always interested in sports and used to engage a lot in them. Aside from that, she was a good speaker too, who frequently won debate competitions.

She was crowned Miss India in 1999. Then she got a chance to work in films after modelling. She established herself through a number of films.

Only a few people are aware that she is also a licensed pilot. Gul also keeps herself busy with social work. She enjoys going on bike rides, whenever she has the opportunity. Aside from biking, she enjoys driving jeeps and is very knowledgeable about various vehicle models too.

The actress frequently enjoys long car rides with her close friends. She also enjoys camping. Gul enjoys cycling too, in addition to cars and bikes. She has been on cycling journeys, covering long distances on several occasions.

In 2011, Gul married her long-term boyfriend Rishi. Nihal, the couple’s son, was born in 2018.

Gul has recently purchased an off-road-capable electric auto rickshaw (Mahindra Scorpio Getaway). Its price is Rs 3.50 lakh.

She made her Bollywood debut in 2003 with the film Dhoop. Dor, Manorama Six Feet Under, Turning 30 and Student of the Year 2 are among her other films.

Gul has appeared in several web series, including The Family Man and Paatal Lok, and she was also seen in ZEE5’s 420 IPC, alongside Vinay Pathak, Ranvir Shorey and Rohan Mehra.

