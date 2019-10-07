Gul Panag's 20-year-old Maldives' Pic Stuns Netizens
Gul shared an old picture from 1999 in the same swimsuit which she wore during her recent stay in Maldives.
picture courtesy- Gul Panag instagram
Actress Gul Panag, who recently spent family time in Maldives, has shared a 20-year-old photograph of herself in the island nation, leaving netizens stunned with her beauty.
"Then and now. Back in Maldives after twenty years! My Marks & Spencer swimsuit still going strong," Gul captioned the image.
View this post on Instagram
Then and now. 🖤 Back in Maldives after twenty years!! My @marksandspencer swimsuit still going strong ❤️.
On seeing the picture, netizens, including her friends from the film industry, flooded the comment section with praises.
VJ Maria Goretti wrote: "Fantabulous just bloody pretty and awesome."
Actor Ayushmann Khurrana commented a heart emoji on Gul's picture.
Actress Rasika Duggal called her "inspiration".
"And you have not aged a day," wrote another user.
On the work front, Gul was recently seen in the web show The Family Man.
