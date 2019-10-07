Gul Panag's 20-year-old Maldives' Pic Stuns Netizens

Actress Gul Panag, who recently spent family time in Maldives, has shared a 20-year-old photograph of herself in the island nation, leaving netizens stunned with her beauty.

Gul shared an old picture from 1999 in the same swimsuit which she wore during her recent stay in Maldives.

"Then and now. Back in Maldives after twenty years! My Marks & Spencer swimsuit still going strong," Gul captioned the image.

On seeing the picture, netizens, including her friends from the film industry, flooded the comment section with praises.

VJ Maria Goretti wrote: "Fantabulous just bloody pretty and awesome."

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana commented a heart emoji on Gul's picture.

Actress Rasika Duggal called her "inspiration".

"And you have not aged a day," wrote another user.

On the work front, Gul was recently seen in the web show The Family Man.

