Gul Panag's 20-year-old Maldives' Pic Stuns Netizens

Gul shared an old picture from 1999 in the same swimsuit which she wore during her recent stay in Maldives.

IANS

Updated:October 7, 2019, 1:21 PM IST
picture courtesy- Gul Panag instagram

Actress Gul Panag, who recently spent family time in Maldives, has shared a 20-year-old photograph of herself in the island nation, leaving netizens stunned with her beauty.

"Then and now. Back in Maldives after twenty years! My Marks & Spencer swimsuit still going strong," Gul captioned the image.

Then and now. 🖤 Back in Maldives after twenty years!! My @marksandspencer swimsuit still going strong ❤️.

On seeing the picture, netizens, including her friends from the film industry, flooded the comment section with praises.

VJ Maria Goretti wrote: "Fantabulous just bloody pretty and awesome."

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana commented a heart emoji on Gul's picture.

Actress Rasika Duggal called her "inspiration".

"And you have not aged a day," wrote another user.

On the work front, Gul was recently seen in the web show The Family Man.

