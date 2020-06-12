Gulabo Sitabo: Amitabh-Ayushmann Film's First Reactions Call It 'A Bit Of A Disappointment'

The verdict's in – and it looks like Gulabo Sitabo doesn't quite live up to the hype.

After much anticipation, the early reactions for Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan's first-ever big screen collaboration have landed, and they're quite mixed, if we're honest.

While there has been some praise for Amitabh and Ayushmann's amusing landlord-tenant camaraderie and Vijay Raaz's performance – some netizens suggest that the movie doesn't quite live up to the potential that has been displayed in the build-up.

Many argue that it is a below-average fare, suggesting that while a watchable movie, it isn't as entertaining as they had hoped.

One user wrote, "I can't even understand the intentions of this story. Totally, not up to the mark and worth it." Another said, "Glad they went for ott release. The weakest work of shoojit sircar so far. You can happily skip it."

We have compiled a couple of reactions for you:

I can't even understand the intentions of this story.....



Totally, not up to the mark and worth it........



In short, Bekar hai #GulaboSitabo pic.twitter.com/mCNBGufnOL — Deeps________photographer (@Deepsphotograp2) June 11, 2020

not a bad film but considering the standard set by Shoojit Sircar himself, it's a disappointment#GulaboSitabo — Kabira... (@RKsDevotee_) June 12, 2020

@ShoojitSircar @SrBachchan @ayushmannk gulabositabo below average at best. Be happy for the movie goers that they didn’t have to spend to watch it! ‍♀️‍♀️ — Ritu Bhardwaj (@Ritzzzzzaaaaaa) June 12, 2020

Movie story is good not so much bad but Fantastic Acting by sir @SrBachchan & @ayushmannk too

#GulaboSitabo — Farhan Usmani #StayHome (@farifusmani) June 12, 2020

#GulaboSitabo



It feels it was only released bcoz of the weak story line and would have responded poorly in theatres smart move to sell it on ott.

Still a good watch.



Ps : we did not needed a movie to tell greed is bad stock market is telling enough already — Niket (@gandhiniket7) June 11, 2020

just watched #GulaboSitabo,movie is too slow..in some scenes it needs a lot of patience...but last 15 min is worthy!! Overall, one time watch movie!! Not so good not so bad!! Acting wise hats off to Amitabh bachhan... excellent performance!! Mirza and begum scenes are too good. — Khushboo (@Khushbo64750933) June 11, 2020

movie is not bad but it's damn boring,I'm glad that it didn't release in theatres , orelse it would put an end to hit streak of Ayushmann#GulaboSitabo — Countryside (@Country33617557) June 11, 2020

Not so good, not so bad. #GulaboSitabo — unpaired e⁻ㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤ (@FindKito) June 11, 2020

Directed by Shoojit Sircar and written by Juhi Chaturvedi, Gulabo Sitabo is a quirky tale of two slimy scheming foxes -- a landlord and tenant -- in a game of one upmanship.

A Rising Sun Films Production, the movie was ready for an April release but owing to the coronavirus-induced shutdown the filmmakers decided to take the digital route.

