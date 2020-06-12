MOVIES

Gulabo Sitabo: Amitabh-Ayushmann Film's First Reactions Call It 'A Bit Of A Disappointment'

A still from Gulabo Sitabo.

After much anticipation, the early reactions for Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan's first-ever big screen collaboration have landed, and they're quite mixed.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: June 12, 2020, 7:54 AM IST
The verdict's in – and it looks like Gulabo Sitabo doesn't quite live up to the hype.

After much anticipation, the early reactions for Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan's first-ever big screen collaboration have landed, and they're quite mixed, if we're honest.

While there has been some praise for Amitabh and Ayushmann's amusing landlord-tenant camaraderie and Vijay Raaz's performance – some netizens suggest that the movie doesn't quite live up to the potential that has been displayed in the build-up.

Many argue that it is a below-average fare, suggesting that while a watchable movie, it isn't as entertaining as they had hoped.

One user wrote, "I can't even understand the intentions of this story. Totally, not up to the mark and worth it." Another said, "Glad they went for ott release. The weakest work of shoojit sircar so far. You can happily skip it."

We have compiled a couple of reactions for you:

Directed by Shoojit Sircar and written by Juhi Chaturvedi, Gulabo Sitabo is a quirky tale of two slimy scheming foxes -- a landlord and tenant -- in a game of one upmanship.

A Rising Sun Films Production, the movie was ready for an April release but owing to the coronavirus-induced shutdown the filmmakers decided to take the digital route.


