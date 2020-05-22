Gulabo Sitabo Trailer: We Laugh While Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana Fight

The makers of the much-awaited Gulabo Sitabo have released the first trailer of the film, and as expected it’s a slice of life story. With Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana fighting over the rent of an old building, the film promises a fun ride.

Gulabo Sitabo features a college staff, played by Khurrana, living in Bachchan’s old house in Lucknow, but they keep taunting each other. Tired of Khurrana, Bachchan one day decides to sell off his building, but it turns out that the building is of archaeological importance, and thus it can’t be sold off without the government’s permission.

The 2-minute-47-second video also brings out the paradoxes in the society when a person is financially struggling. In fact, at one point, Khurrana offeres to be adopted by Bachchan, which the latter refuses without thinking twice.

Director Shoojit Sircar has collaborated with writer Juhi Chaturvedi one more time for Gulabo Sitabo. They have earlier worked together in films such as Vicky Donor, Madras Café, Piku and October.

These days, Gulabo Sitabo is in the eye of the storm because it’s the first big-ticket Hindi film to go for the direct OTT release on Amazon Prime Video. Scheduled to hit the platform on June 12, Gulabo Sitabo’s fate will decide whether more filmmakers will opt for the OTT release or not.