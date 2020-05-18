Gulabo Sitabo's OTT Release is an Experiment, Says Director Shoojit Sircar

Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Gulabo Sitabo is one of the first films going to straight to digital this summer. The announcement was made amid a lot of hue and cry with a some cinema chains expressing their displeasure at the decision.

It is among the few first Bollywood films to secure an OTT release on Amazon Prime Video owing to coronavirus lockdown crisis. It will be streamed on June 12, 2020. During an interaction with Pinkvilla, the film's director Shoojit Sircar opened up about the online release of Gulabo Sitabo.

He said, "I made Gulabo Sitabo as a cinematic experience. It was the situation that called for a decision like this. So I experimented. I'm happy to do this experiment (of releasing the film online). Both Gulabo Sitabo and Udham Singh are cinematic experiences; nothing is less, nothing is more. It's all about creating good cinema."

When asked if his forthcoming directorial, Udham Singh starring Vicky Kaushal, will also be released online, Shoojit said, "I have been working on one film at a time. One film recovers a little cost and that helps me move on to the next one. Udham Singh needs post-production work which I'll start once I release Gulabo Sitabo. We regenerate employment that way. We still don't know which way we will go with Udham Singh at this point. There's work pending in the post-production of the film which we need to complete first."

