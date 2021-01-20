Guldasta Flex: Ranveer Singh Turns Himself Into a Bouquet in Crazy Colourful Outfit

Ranveer Singh and his eccentric fashion sense is well-known, but the actor still manages to take the quirk up a notch each time. His latest fashion statement is a colourful floral printed outfit, comprising a jacket and maroon velvet trousers paired with a headband and tinted sunglasses to complete the retro vibes.

Ranveer uploaded the pictures with the caption, "Guldasta flex." His fans responded with equally crazy comments. "Phool Khile hain Gulshan Gulshan," wrote one. Another wrote, "You could punch me in the face and I would still say 'thanks daddy'."

His friends from the industry also took notice. Karaan Johar commented, "Best". Actor Vivan Bhathena said, "Goldie phailll...pura naam." Siddhanth Kapoor said, "You can carry off just about anything Rambo."

On the professional front, Ranveer is awaiting the release of his film '83. He has been busy shooting for Rohit Shetty's upcoming project 'Cirkus' which also features Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez in pivotal roles. Apart from this, Ranveer also has Karan Johar's period drama 'Takht' and Divyang Thakkar's 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' in his kitty.

In a recent interview, wife Deepika Padukone spoke at length about what attracted her to Ranveer and whether they take advice from each other professionally. "What attracted me to him was the fact is that we have been together for eight years and are still discovering each other. I think that is the beauty of our relationship. We started off not as lovers but close friends, who connected at some level, even though we are very different people. So, even today, I don’t think he knows everything about me, and I can’t say I know everything about him," Deepika said.

