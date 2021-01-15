Gullak 2 Review: Enough Sentimentality But Not Enough Humour

Gullak Season 2

Cast: Jameel Khan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Vaibhav Raj Gupta, Harsh Mayar

Director: Palalsh Vaswani

In a typical small town, middle class family set up that often struggles to make ends meet, Gullak season 2 carries forward the narrative of the Mishra family and evokes strong sentimentality. Where it lags is in generating humour from relatable and neighbourhood characters, at least to the right degree.

Santosh (Jameel Khan), the father, unlike many of ours, has a sense of humour and battles difficulties with a pinch of salt. But he is set straight by his wife (Geetanjali Kulkarni). In fact, she has the most agency and sense in a family of constantly erring men. This makes the mother's character endearing and Geetanjali does her part really well as she becomes unrestrained in her tone and delivery. Her part stands out and so does her performance. You relate to her suppressive state within the four walls of a dilapidated house, but inside, she rules the roost.

As for the sons, Annu (Vaibhav Raj) and Aman (Harsh Mayar), their caustic brotherly give-and-take, entertains only to a certain degree. Many may find Annu over-the-top and even annoying at times, but to his credit, Vaibhav gives an authentic touch to his performance in emotional scenes. In fact, Harsh too presents us with a pretend-dumb character in a different light and turns scene stealer in dramatic turnarounds.

In a constantly self-discovering manner, Gullak has nostalgic family moments without complexities, but too many generic situations weigh it down. With storyline driven by an expository voice of a ‘gullak’ or piggy bank, it is in crisis these actors emote wit and supplement it with a sense of sweet, soothing feeling that is quite personal but universal.

Rating: 2/5