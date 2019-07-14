Gullak Review: Jameel Khan, Geetanjali Kulkarni & Sons Spin Endearing, Nostalgic Tales

Gullak

Cast--Jameel Khan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Vaibhav Raj Gupta, Harsh Mayar

Director-- Amrit Raj Gupta

Beyond anecdotal recalls, Gullak, a TVF creation, inspires everyday characters like you and me to engage in, converse around and savour the countless flavours of our lives, so that they may one day become part of a repository of endearing anthology series this story of Mishra family turns out to be. Gullak is one hundred minutes ladleful of emotions, capturing small-town life.

Produced by Sameer Saxena (Yeh Meri Family, Tripling), Gullak features engaging tales of Santosh & Shanti Mishra (actors Jameel Khan, Geetanjali Kulkarni) and their sons Annu and Aman (Vaibhav Raj Gupta and Harsh Mayar, respectively) that hit the right chord as you get acquainted with flashbacks from your own childhood. With storyline driven by an expository voice of a gullak or piggy bank, it is in crisis these actors emote wit and supplement it with a sense of sweet, soothing feeling that is quite personal but universal.

Watch Gullak trailer here:

Shanti, the homemaker, starts her battles at the break of dawn. She is the quintessential mother who speaks like an adult in a family of men who all require intervention for course correction. Her sarcasm-filled exchange with women in the neighbourhood is very much an indicator of how a fresh and free character can do things differently in the day.

Santosh is the selfish, patronising father, and his sons his two extensions. There is no plot which keeps the Mishra family together, it is their moods that drive the narrative and deliver a moral-of-the-story theme by the end of it. It's fascinating to see relationship dynamics with your family unfold in front of your eyes, as you break a tear, sigh and carry on. However, subtle observations and seamless return to the household--mother, father and sons--do evoke some dramatizing moments.

Annu, the couple's 22-year-old son, is at home for one year now, after he chose to prepare for SSC exams. This itself provides fodder for squabbles, which are plenty. Then there is Aman, who is absent-minded and purposeless. Together, the two brothers, prove to be moronic enough for few and far between laughs.

Gullak suffers from nostalgia, which pulls it down at times. It also hits you with self-discovery constantly and remains steady. The series has not been over-burdened with complexities, but has a fine, humourous layout that sits well within accepted situations.

The director, Amrit Raj Gupta, has to be credited with doing the balancing act with the script at hand and delivery. On the occasional day, Gullak certainly makes for a watch you won't mind.

All episodes are streaming for free on Sony LIV app.

Stars- 3/5

Read: Kota Factory Season 1 Review: This Educational Satire is TVF's Best Since Pitchers

Follow @News18Movies for more