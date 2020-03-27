MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Gully Boy Actor Vijay Varma Confesses He Hasn't Worn Pants in 4 Days

Gully Boy Actor Vijay Varma Confesses He Hasn't Worn Pants in 4 Days

Actor Vijay Varma took to Instagram to tell his fans that he hasn't worn pants in 4 days under the 21 days Coronavirus lockdown. He also asked his fans if they were in the same boat.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: March 27, 2020, 4:47 PM IST
Share this:

On Tuesday evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic. But Maharashtra has been witnessing lockdown from before that, which has led to B-Towners being confined to their homes just like everyone else.

The situation has resulted in actor Vijay Varma not getting a chance to wear his pants for the last four days, or so he says!

Varma took to Instagram to post: "Lockdown quarantine wagehera toh theek hai lekin I haven't worn my pants in 4 days uska kya."

The Gully Boy fame actor further wrote, "Real issues. I nominate all my friends to tell me if they're wearing their pants."

Reacting to his post, a user wrote: "We are all on the same boat Vijay." To this, the actor jokingly replied: "Please let's be on separate boats #social distancing."

Another user asked if the actor is wearing lungi instead of pants. Vijay replied saying he would like to maintain a "dignified silence" on the matter.

On the work front, Vijay Varma's latest release is the web series She, where he plays a narcotics dealer.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story