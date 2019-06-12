English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Gully Boy Actor Vijay Varma to Star in Mira Nair's A Suitable Boy
Vijay Varma will play the character of Rasheed, a student at Brahmpur University in the series, which is an adaptation of Vikram Seth's novel of the same name.
Image: Instagram/Vijay Varma
Vijay Varma, who rose to fame with Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy, has been roped in to star in Mira Nair's A Suitable Boy, which is his first international project.
In the Indian-American filmmaker's series for BBC World, which is an adaptation of Vikram Seth's much acclaimed novel of the same name, Vijay will be seen playing the character of Rasheed, a student at Brahmpur University, who is also an Arabic teacher.
The story of A Suitable Boy is set in the time after independence and revolves around four families. The novel is divided in 19 parts, each focusing on different sub-plots.
"I am elated to be part of a Mira Nair project. I've been the biggest admirer of her work and cannot wait to make this illustrious story come alive," Vijay said in a statement.
"During the process of screen tests, I read a few parts but it was the character of Rasheed that really attracted me as an actor. I was drawn to it. I'm glad that this project came my way and I'm looking forward to be working with a stellar team," he added.
The shooting of the series is set to begin in September this year.
