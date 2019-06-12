Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Gully Boy Actor Vijay Varma to Star in Mira Nair's A Suitable Boy

Vijay Varma will play the character of Rasheed, a student at Brahmpur University in the series, which is an adaptation of Vikram Seth's novel of the same name.

IANS

Updated:June 12, 2019, 3:07 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Gully Boy Actor Vijay Varma to Star in Mira Nair's A Suitable Boy
Image: Instagram/Vijay Varma
Loading...
Vijay Varma, who rose to fame with Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy, has been roped in to star in Mira Nair's A Suitable Boy, which is his first international project.

In the Indian-American filmmaker's series for BBC World, which is an adaptation of Vikram Seth's much acclaimed novel of the same name, Vijay will be seen playing the character of Rasheed, a student at Brahmpur University, who is also an Arabic teacher. 

The story of A Suitable Boy is set in the time after independence and revolves around four families. The novel is divided in 19 parts, each focusing on different sub-plots. 

"I am elated to be part of a Mira Nair project. I've been the biggest admirer of her work and cannot wait to make this illustrious story come alive," Vijay said in a statement.

"During the process of screen tests, I read a few parts but it was the character of Rasheed that really attracted me as an actor. I was drawn to it. I'm glad that this project came my way and I'm looking forward to be working with a stellar team," he added.

The shooting of the series is set to begin in September this year. 

Follow @News18Movies for more.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram