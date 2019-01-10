English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Gully Boy Trailer Launch: Alia Can't Stop Blushing As Ranveer Teases Her About Ranbir
Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh launched the trailer of their upcoming film Gully Boy at a grand event in Mumbai on Wednesday.
Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh launched the trailer of their upcoming film Gully Boy at a grand event in Mumbai on Wednesday.
Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh launched the trailer of their upcoming film Gully Boy at a grand event in Mumbai on Wednesday. The film, directed by Zoya Akhtar, celebrates the journey of an underdog young rapper from the streets of Mumbai as he goes on to become India’s one of the most notable rap talents.
During the media interaction after the trailer launch, Alia, who is also be seen sharing the screen space with her rumoured boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra later this year, was asked what it was like working with Ranveer in Gully Boy and Ranbir in Brahmastra and how similar or different they were as actors.
“They have quite a few similarities. They are both superb human beings and are outstanding actors. Both of them are special to me. The only difference is that I'm doing Gully Boy with one and Brahmastra with other," Alia said.
To which, Ranveer promptly added, “Ek thoda zyada special hai, ek thoda kam (One is a little more special than the other)."
It is believed that Ranbir and Alia bonded with each other while shooting Brahmastra. However, they first sparked romance rumours when they arrived at Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception together last year.
Meanwhile, Gully Boy is loosely based on the life of Indian rapper Divine, who is known for songs like Meri Gully and Roots. Alia and Kalki Koechlin, play contrasting love interests. While Alia will be seen playing a lively young girl from a background similar to that of Ranveer's character in the film. Kalki will portray the success he aspires to. It is co-produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani.
