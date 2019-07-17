Gully Boy, Andhadhun, Bag Top Nominations in Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

One of the biggest Indian film festivals outside India, the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne has just announced its nominations for its annual awards ceremony. Each year the festival has had the privilege of some of the biggest Australian film talents on the jury panel. 2019 will see an impressive array of new jury members added to the festival with returning name including Jill Bilcock who is an Academy Award Winning editor of films like Moulin Rogue, Romeo and Juliet and Elizabeth.

Joining her for the first time on the IFFM Jury will be the year legendary filmmaker and screenwriter, Fred Schepisi who is an iconic name in the global film industry and a veteran whose work includes the cult classic Will Smith starrer, Six Degrees of Separation. Other noteworthy jury members are actress Victoria Hill known for her work in films like Macbeth, First Reformed and The Chaperone and Vince Colosimo who is an AFI award-winning actor.

The nominations for 2019 are as follows:

Best Indie Film - Widow of Silence, Bulbul Can Sing, The Gold aden SHeep and the Sacred Mountain, Namdev Bhau, Bhonsle, Chuskit, Bhoga Khirkee

Best Director - Sriram Raghavan for Andhadhun, Zoya Akhtar for Gully Boy, Thiagarajan Kumararaja for Super Deluxe, Rima Das for Bulbul Can Singh, Praveen Morchhale for Widow of Silence, Jhanu Barua for Bhoga Khirkee and Abhishek Chaubey for Sonchirya

Best Actress - Tabu for Andhadhun, Neena Gupta for Badhaai Ho, Alia Bhatt for Gully Boy, Rituparna Sengupta for Ahaa Re, Jigmeet Dewa Lhamo for Chuskit, Zerifa Wahid for Bhoga Khirkee

Best Actor - Ayushman Khuranna for Andhadhun, Ranveer Singh for Gully Boy, Vijay Sethupathi for Super Deluxe, Manoj Bajpai for Bhonsle, Amitabh Bachchan for Badla, Vicky Kaushal for Uri The Surgical Strike, Namdev Gaurav for Namdev Bhau

Best Film - Andhadhun, Gully Boy, Badhaai Ho, Sui Dhaaga, Super Deluxe