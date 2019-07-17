Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Gully Boy, Andhadhun, Bag Top Nominations in Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

One of the biggest Indian film festivals outside India, the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne has just announced its nominations for its annual awards ceremony.

News18.com

Updated:July 17, 2019, 12:28 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Gully Boy, Andhadhun, Bag Top Nominations in Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019
One of the biggest Indian film festivals outside India, the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne has just announced its nominations for its annual awards ceremony.
Loading...

One of the biggest Indian film festivals outside India, the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne has just announced its nominations for its annual awards ceremony. Each year the festival has had the privilege of some of the biggest Australian film talents on the jury panel. 2019 will see an impressive array of new jury members added to the festival with returning name including Jill Bilcock who is an Academy Award Winning editor of films like Moulin Rogue, Romeo and Juliet and Elizabeth.

Joining her for the first time on the IFFM Jury will be the year legendary filmmaker and screenwriter, Fred Schepisi who is an iconic name in the global film industry and a veteran whose work includes the cult classic Will Smith starrer, Six Degrees of Separation. Other noteworthy jury members are actress Victoria Hill known for her work in films like Macbeth, First Reformed and The Chaperone and Vince Colosimo who is an AFI award-winning actor.

The nominations for 2019 are as follows:

Best Indie Film - Widow of Silence, Bulbul Can Sing, The Gold aden SHeep and the Sacred Mountain, Namdev Bhau, Bhonsle, Chuskit, Bhoga Khirkee

Best Director - Sriram Raghavan for Andhadhun, Zoya Akhtar for Gully Boy, Thiagarajan Kumararaja for Super Deluxe, Rima Das for Bulbul Can Singh, Praveen Morchhale for Widow of Silence, Jhanu Barua for Bhoga Khirkee and Abhishek Chaubey for Sonchirya

Best Actress - Tabu for Andhadhun, Neena Gupta for Badhaai Ho, Alia Bhatt for Gully Boy, Rituparna Sengupta for Ahaa Re, Jigmeet Dewa Lhamo for Chuskit, Zerifa Wahid for Bhoga Khirkee

Best Actor - Ayushman Khuranna for Andhadhun, Ranveer Singh for Gully Boy, Vijay Sethupathi for Super Deluxe, Manoj Bajpai for Bhonsle, Amitabh Bachchan for Badla, Vicky Kaushal for Uri The Surgical Strike, Namdev Gaurav for Namdev Bhau

Best Film - Andhadhun, Gully Boy, Badhaai Ho, Sui Dhaaga, Super Deluxe

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram