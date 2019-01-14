GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Gully Boy Apna Time Aayega Song Out: Ranveer Singh Nails it as an Effortless Rapper

The first song of the much-anticipated film Gully Boy starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt titled Apna Time Aayega is out.

News18.com

Updated:January 14, 2019, 1:55 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Gully Boy Apna Time Aayega Song Out: Ranveer Singh Nails it as an Effortless Rapper
Image courtesy: Twitter
Loading...
The first song of the much anticipated film Gully Boy starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt titled Apna Time Aayega is out. The song first appeared in the trailer of the film and instantly became the favourite of the audience.

Sung by Ranveer Singh, the song is composed by rapper Divine and Dub Sharma. The two-minute video shows Ranveer's journey from a struggling boy from the streets of Mumbai to singing in a club in front of an audience of a sizeable amount. Take a look:



The song was shared by Ranveer and Alia on social media.



The first trailer of the film was released last week. In the 2 minutes 42 seconds long trailer, Ranveer and Alia rebel against everyone around them to achieve their dreams. The film celebrates the journey of a boy of Mumbai streets as he goes on to become one of India’s most notable rappers. Gully Boy talks about the everyday struggle, grit and determination of the voiceless and the unseen talents.

Zoya Akhtar's directorial is loosely based on the life of Indian rapper Divine, who is known for songs like Meri Gully and Roots. Alia and Kalki Koechlin, play contrasting love interests. While Alia will be seen playing a lively young girl from a background similar to that of Ranveer Sing's character in the film. Kalki will portray the success he aspires to.

After its world premiere at the 69th Berlin International Film Festival, Gully Boy will hit the screens on February 14.

Follow @news18movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram