Gully Boy Apna Time Aayega Song Out: Ranveer Singh Nails it as an Effortless Rapper
The first song of the much-anticipated film Gully Boy starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt titled Apna Time Aayega is out.
Image courtesy: Twitter
The first song of the much anticipated film Gully Boy starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt titled Apna Time Aayega is out. The song first appeared in the trailer of the film and instantly became the favourite of the audience.
Sung by Ranveer Singh, the song is composed by rapper Divine and Dub Sharma. The two-minute video shows Ranveer's journey from a struggling boy from the streets of Mumbai to singing in a club in front of an audience of a sizeable amount. Take a look:
The song was shared by Ranveer and Alia on social media.
The first trailer of the film was released last week. In the 2 minutes 42 seconds long trailer, Ranveer and Alia rebel against everyone around them to achieve their dreams. The film celebrates the journey of a boy of Mumbai streets as he goes on to become one of India’s most notable rappers. Gully Boy talks about the everyday struggle, grit and determination of the voiceless and the unseen talents.
Zoya Akhtar's directorial is loosely based on the life of Indian rapper Divine, who is known for songs like Meri Gully and Roots. Alia and Kalki Koechlin, play contrasting love interests. While Alia will be seen playing a lively young girl from a background similar to that of Ranveer Sing's character in the film. Kalki will portray the success he aspires to.
After its world premiere at the 69th Berlin International Film Festival, Gully Boy will hit the screens on February 14.
