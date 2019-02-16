English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Gully Boy Box Office: Collection Dips on Day 2, Ranveer Singh Starrer Earns Rs 32.50 Crore in Two Days
Gully Boy got a massive start at the box office on Valentine's Day, but the film's collections dipped by 30 per cent on Day 2.
Gully Boy got a massive start at the box office on Valentine's Day, but the film's collections dipped by 30 per cent on Day 2.
Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's new film Gully Boy, which opened to fabulous reviews and massive box office figures on Thursday, saw a dip in collections on Day 2.
According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film got a 'massive start', earning Rs 19.40 crore on Thursday, but on Friday, the collections reduced to Rs 13.10 crore.
Gully Boy is Ranveer Singh's second biggest opener. Simmba ranks first with Rs 20.72 crore.
Directed by Zoya Akhtar, Gully Boy got the advantage of releasing on Valentine’s Day but showed a 30 per cent drop due to a working Friday. It is expected to improve during the weekend amid good reviews and positive word of mouth.
Gully Boy is the story of an aspiring rapper Murad (Ranveer), who beats all odds to win a rap contest and a cash prize that changes his life. It is inspired by the lives of rappers Divine and Naezy. Alia plays Ranveer’s hot-headed girlfriend in the film who aspires to become a surgeon but has her own share of struggles.
The film received a great response at the Berlin International Film Festival. Hollywood actor Will Smith also took to his Instagram to praise Ranveer’s work in the film.
