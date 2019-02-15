LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Gully Boy Box Office Day 1: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt Film Earns Rs 19.40 Crore

The overwhelmingly positive reviews of 'Gully Boy' have resulted in fruitful business for the film.

News18.com

Updated:February 15, 2019, 2:25 PM IST
The positive reviews of director Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy have resulted in fruitful business for the film as it opened to a staggering Rs 19.40 crore in India.

Starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Siddhant Chaturvedi, Gully Boy is the story of a rapper from the streets of Mumbai who dreams of making it big in the world of music. In the film, Ranveer and Siddhant play budding street rappers Murad and MC Sher from the slums of Mumbai, while Alia essays the role of Safeena, an aspiring medical student in love with Murad.

Ranveer's previous release Simmba recorded an opening of around Rs 20 crore. It even managed to beat the opening collections of Ranveer's Padmaavat by around Rs 2.50 crore and became the highest opener of his career.

Tweeting the box office figures, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, "#GullyBoy is Ranveer Singh’s second biggest opener... Lower than #Simmba... Higher than #Padmaavat... Opening Day: #Simmba ₹ 20.72 cr, #GullyBoy ₹ 19.40 cr [Thu; revised], #Padmaavat ₹ 19 cr [Thu], #Gunday ₹ 16.12 cr and #GoliyonKiRaasleelaRamLeela ₹ 16 cr
India biz." (sic)




The film received immense appreciation from global audience at the Berlin film festival, where it had its world premiere.

News18 film critic Rajeev Masand rated the film 4/5. In his review of the film, he wrote, "I think 'Gully Boy' is one of Zoya Akhtar’s stronger films; in fact for me it ranks right up there with her extraordinary first film Luck By Chance. I enjoyed the world she creates here, the characters that inhabit this world, and the paces she puts them through."

Talking about Ranveer's performance in the movie, he wrote, "A big chunk of his performance in this film plays out on his face in his expressions. There are stray moments that bristle with honesty. He gets even the little things down superbly; it’s clear that he’s an extremely intuitive, perceptive actor."

According to a Box Office India report, Gully Boy is competing with biggies such as Thugs of Hindostan, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Baahubali 2 (Hindi), Sanju and Singham Returns in the Mumbai and Pune circuits on the opening day.

