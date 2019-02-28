LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Gully Boy Box Office: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt's Film Earns Over Rs 200 Crore Worldwide

Till Tuesday, Gully Boy had earned Rs 140 crore in India and Rs 64 crore overseas.

News18.com

Updated:February 28, 2019, 12:31 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Gully Boy Box Office: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt's Film Earns Over Rs 200 Crore Worldwide
Image: Twitter
Loading...
Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy is a hit, not just with the fans and critics but also at the box office. The film has crossed Rs 200 crore mark worldwide within the first 12 days of its release, reports Box Office India.

Till Tuesday, the film had earned Rs 140 crore (119.50 crore nett) in India and Rs 64 crore ($9 million) overseas, making it Rs 204 crore in total. The movie, which stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Vijay Varma in important roles, will most likely earn around Rs 225-250 worldwide unless it also releases in more countries like China, Hong Kong and South Korea.

Meanwhile, Gully Boy’s domestic business will now depend on how it sustains after the release of two new films this Friday—Abhishek Chaubey’s Sonchiriya and Laxman Utekar’s Luka Chuppi.

Also starring Kalki Koechlin and Vijay Raaz in key roles, Gully Boy is loosely based on the lives of India’s home-grown rappers Divine and Naezy and explores Mumbai’s burgeoning hip-hop scene.



Rating the film 4/5, News18 film critic Rajeev Masand wrote in his review, “Gully Boy is one of Zoya Akhtar’s stronger films. In fact, for me it ranks right up there with her extraordinary first film Luck By Chance. I enjoyed the world she creates here, the characters that inhabit this world, and the paces she puts them through.

“She makes a strong feminist statement, some sharp observations about minorities and also about the world we live in and the place in it for those with lesser means. That’s a lot to pack into a film that works on surface level as a highly entertaining musical drama.”

Gully Boy released on February 14.

Follow @News18Movies for more.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram