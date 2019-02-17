LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Gully Boy Box Office: Ranveer Singh Starrer Crosses Rs 50 Crore In 3 Days

Ranveer Singh's Gully Boy has already earned Rs 51 crore at the Indian box office, and is performing well in overseas markets too.

News18.com

Updated:February 17, 2019, 7:06 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Gully Boy Box Office: Ranveer Singh Starrer Crosses Rs 50 Crore In 3 Days
Image: Twitter
Loading...
After a slight dip in revenue on Day 2, Gully Boy has picked up speed at the ticket counter, earning more than Rs 50 crore in three days. Going by the rave reviews and positive word of mouth, this is just the beginning of a long successful run for the film at the box office.

The film showed about 45% growth on Saturday and collected Rs 18.65 crore. The total collection of the film now stands at Rs 51 crore. It is expected to show further growth on Sunday.

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted that the Zoya Akhtar directorial has been doing exceptionally well in metro cities.




Taking advantage of Valentine’s Day, the film had opened at a whopping Rs 19.40 crore on Thursday, but dropped to Rs 13 crore on Friday. It went on to become Ranveer’s second highest opening film after his last release Simmba, which opened at Rs 20 crore and collected around Rs 250 crore at the domestic box office.

Taran also tweeted that the film has been doing well in overseas markets too, contrary to the perception that Mumbai-centric films do not appeal to audiences abroad.







Follow @News18Movies for more


Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram