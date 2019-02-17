Gully Boy Box Office: Ranveer Singh Starrer Crosses Rs 50 Crore In 3 Days
Ranveer Singh's Gully Boy has already earned Rs 51 crore at the Indian box office, and is performing well in overseas markets too.
The film showed about 45% growth on Saturday and collected Rs 18.65 crore. The total collection of the film now stands at Rs 51 crore. It is expected to show further growth on Sunday.
Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted that the Zoya Akhtar directorial has been doing exceptionally well in metro cities.
#GullyBoy catches speed... Crosses ₹ 50 cr... Metros excellent, driving the biz... Mass belt/Tier-2 cities improve... Day 4 [Sun] should be huge again... ₹ 70 cr+ *extended* weekend on cards... Thu 19.40 cr, Fri 13.10 cr, Sat 18.65 cr. Total: ₹ 51.15 cr. India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 17, 2019
Taking advantage of Valentine’s Day, the film had opened at a whopping Rs 19.40 crore on Thursday, but dropped to Rs 13 crore on Friday. It went on to become Ranveer’s second highest opening film after his last release Simmba, which opened at Rs 20 crore and collected around Rs 250 crore at the domestic box office.
Taran also tweeted that the film has been doing well in overseas markets too, contrary to the perception that Mumbai-centric films do not appeal to audiences abroad.
There’s a line of thought *within the industry* that Mumbai-centric films find limited takers #Overseas... #GullyBoy seems to prove this theory wrong... Goes from strength to strength with each passing day... USA-Canada leads, followed by UAE-GCC... Data follows... @comScore— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 17, 2019
#GullyBoy is making the right noise #Overseas...— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 17, 2019
USA+Canada: Crosses $ 1.5 mn [₹ 10.70 cr]. Few locations to be added.
UAE+GCC: $ 894k [₹ 6.38 cr]
UK: £ 181,307 [₹ 1.67 cr]
Australia: A$ 320,435 [₹ 1.63 cr]
NZ+Fiji: NZ$ 83,588 [₹ 40.94 lakhs]
Note: Thu to Sat biz.@comScore
