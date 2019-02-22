English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Gully Boy Crosses Rs 100 Cr Mark, Total Dhamaal Gets a Good Opening
While Total Dhamaal gets a decent opening, Gully Boy manages to cross the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office.
After an extended weekend, Zoya Akhtar's directorial Gully Boy starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt has made it to the Rs 100 crore club at the box office.
Giving away the box office details of Gully Boy, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and wrote, "#GullyBoy crosses 100 cr in *extended* Week 1... Biz divided... Metros impressive. Driven by plexes... Mass pockets ordinary/dull... Thu 19.40 cr, Fri 13.10 cr, Sat 18.65 cr, Sun 21.30 cr, Mon 8.65 cr, Tue 8.05 cr, Wed 6.05 cr, Thu 5.10 cr. Total: ₹ 100.30 cr. India biz." (sic)
He added that the lifetime collection of the film will depend on its performance in the metro cities. "#GullyBoy benchmarks... Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 3 ₹ 75 cr: Day 5 ₹ 100 cr: Day 8 Weekend 2: Plexes will contribute to its biz... Lifetime biz will depend on how strongly it trends at metros in coming days," he wrote in another tweet.
In the meantime, this Friday's release Total Dhamaal gets a decent opening, reports Box Office India. The overall opening is, however, less than that of last week's Gully Boy. "... if we take out that factor then both films have taken a very similar opening," the report read. However, the exact collection figures are awaited. Directed by Indra Kumar, the film features an ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey, Anil Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh.
On the other hand, Uri-The Surgical Strike continues with its 'miraculous collection.' In the sixth week of its release, the film collected Rs 11.50 crore. The film has now collected more than Rs 230 crore nett and is eyeing the Rs 250 crore mark now.
#GullyBoy crosses ₹ 💯 cr in *extended* Week 1... Biz divided... Metros impressive. Driven by plexes... Mass pockets ordinary/dull... Thu 19.40 cr, Fri 13.10 cr, Sat 18.65 cr, Sun 21.30 cr, Mon 8.65 cr, Tue 8.05 cr, Wed 6.05 cr, Thu 5.10 cr. Total: ₹ 100.30 cr. India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 22, 2019
#GullyBoy benchmarks...— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 22, 2019
Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 3
₹ 75 cr: Day 5
₹ 100 cr: Day 8
Weekend 2: Plexes will contribute to its biz... Lifetime biz will depend on how strongly it trends at metros in coming days.
