Gully Boy, Delhi Crime Win Big at Asian Academy Creative Awards

It has been around eight months since Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy was released but the party for the makers has not mellowed down at all. After a successful critical and financial run in India and overseas, Gully Boy became India's official entry into the Oscars. Earlier this week, the film was also screened in Hollywood in the USA. The screening was attended and hosted by Priyanka Chopra alongside Amazon Studios. Her hubby Nick Jonas also accompanied her to the screening. Director Zoya Akhtar and producer Ritesh Sidhwani were present at the screening too.

Read: Sushant Singh Rajput, Jacqueline Fernandes Steal Hearts in Drive Trailer

Now Gully Boy has also won at the Asian Academy Creative Awards. Co-producer Farhan Akhtar took to Twitter to congratulate the film's team for the win.

While Gully Boy is often criticized and speculated to be a copy of 8-Mile, the former is also based on real-life rappers. It is based on the popular rappers Naezy and Divine while also covering their journey towards fame.

That's not all. Netflix series Delhi Crime also won in a number of categories. Delhi Crime won for Best Actress, Best Direction, Best Drama Series, Best Editing and Best Original Programme. Lead actress Shefali Shah took to Twitter to celebrate the show's win.

Directed by Richie Mehta, Delhi Crime is based on the 2012 gang rape case that took place in Delhi. The story follows the investigation carried out by the police force of the city as they rush to capture all the individuals involved.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.