Gully Boy Early Reaction: Ranveer-Alia Film Receives the 'Biggest Cheers' in 20 years at Berlinale
The first reviews and early reactions to Zoya Akhtar's 'Gully Boy', starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, are out, and they are overwhelmingly positive.
The first reviews and early reactions to Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, are out, and they are overwhelmingly positive. The film, which recently had its world premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival, has been receiving immense praise from Indian critics as well global festival programmers.
After watching the film at the premiere, Cameron Bailey, artistic director of the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), tweeted that he never witnessed such a reception to a film in his 20 years at Berlinale.
Watched the GULLY BOY world premiere tonight in a packed house with @RanveerOfficial, @aliaa08 & @ZoyaAkhtarOff present. Biggest cheers I’ve heard in 20+ years at the Berlinale. pic.twitter.com/Lk8OUoA663— Cameron Bailey (@cameron_tiff) February 10, 2019
Now that the embargo is over, I’ve been dying to say this for 3 days! #GullyBoy is awesome, a great achievement for #ZoyaAkhtar. @RanveerOfficial gives his career best performance. Wonderful supporting cast. The music comes alive! My review out tomorrow. #Berlinale @berlinale— Aseem Chhabra (@chhabs) February 9, 2019
