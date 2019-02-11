LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
1-min read

News18.com

Updated:February 11, 2019, 3:49 PM IST
Gully Boy Early Reaction: Ranveer-Alia Film Receives the 'Biggest Cheers' in 20 years at Berlinale
The first reviews and early reactions to Zoya Akhtar's 'Gully Boy', starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, are out, and they are overwhelmingly positive.
The first reviews and early reactions to Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, are out, and they are overwhelmingly positive. The film, which recently had its world premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival, has been receiving immense praise from Indian critics as well global festival programmers.

After watching the film at the premiere, Cameron Bailey, artistic director of the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), tweeted that he never witnessed such a reception to a film in his 20 years at Berlinale.




International publication Variety, in its review of the film, wrote that Gully Boy is "A mainstream rap musical served up with generous helpings of deftly written hip-hop lyrics and an appealing, largely well-woven narrative starring Ranveer Singh in all his charms."

Calling it Ranveer's career-best performance, film critic Aseem Chabra wrote, "I’ve been dying to say this for 3 days! #GullyBoy is awesome, a great achievement for #ZoyaAkhtar. @RanveerOfficial gives his career-best performance. Wonderful supporting cast. The music comes alive!"




The film, inspired by the lives of rappers Divine and Naezy, was selected as a part of the Berlinale Special programme, in which Berlinale screens recent works by contemporary filmmakers, as well as documentaries, among other features. The film also features Kalki Koechlin.

Alia and Kalki play contrasting love interests. While Alia will be seen playing a lively young girl from a background similar to that of Ranveer's character in the film. Kalki will portray the success he aspires to. It is co-produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani.



