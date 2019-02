Gully Boy Early Reviews: Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt Film Getting Unbelievably Positive Reactions

Layered with love and garnished with simplicity. The pain, strain, struggle is real #GullyBoy what a brilliant story. What a kind narrative. Congratulations on a film, with a story that was waiting to be told. — Kubbra Sait (@KubbraSait) February 13, 2019

Twitter has gone berserk as Gully Boy, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, hits theatres. Ever since the release of its trailer and the songs, the buzz surrounding Gully Boy has been phenomenal. Now, its early reviews suggest that Gully Boy is totally worth every bit of hype, love and attention.Gully Boy is the story of a rapper from the streets of Mumbai who dreams of making it big. In the film, Ranveer plays a budding street rapper from the slums of Mumbai while Alia, who has been cast opposite him essays the role of an aspiring medical student.The film, which has received immense appreciation from global audience at the Berlin film festival, where it had its world premiere, is also winning hearts back in home.Firstpost film critic Anna MM Vetticad has called Gully Boy one of the best films to emerge from the Hindi cinemascape in recent time.Sacred Games star Kubbra Sait watched Gully Boy and tweeted, "Layered with love and garnished with simplicity. The pain, strain, struggle is real #GullyBoy what a brilliant story. What a kind narrative. Congratulations on a film, with a story that was waiting to be told."Director Rahul Dholakia wrote, "Blown by Zoya's #GullyBoy - great performances- Ranveer, Siddhant, Aalia, everyon..the design,the edit, the overall production. Well done Excel.. loved Vijay's dialogues and jays cinematography , music and the many layers Zoya has packed in. Must Watch."