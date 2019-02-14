LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Gully Boy Early Reviews: Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt Film Getting Unbelievably Positive Reactions

'Gully Boy' is the story of a rapper from the streets of Mumbai who dreams of making it big.

News18.com

Updated:February 14, 2019, 10:13 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Gully Boy Early Reviews: Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt Film Getting Unbelievably Positive Reactions
Image courtesy: Twitter
Loading...
Twitter has gone berserk as Gully Boy, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, hits theatres. Ever since the release of its trailer and the songs, the buzz surrounding Gully Boy has been phenomenal. Now, its early reviews suggest that Gully Boy is totally worth every bit of hype, love and attention.

Gully Boy is the story of a rapper from the streets of Mumbai who dreams of making it big. In the film, Ranveer plays a budding street rapper from the slums of Mumbai while Alia, who has been cast opposite him essays the role of an aspiring medical student.

The film, which has received immense appreciation from global audience at the Berlin film festival, where it had its world premiere, is also winning hearts back in home.

Firstpost film critic Anna MM Vetticad has called Gully Boy one of the best films to emerge from the Hindi cinemascape in recent time.

Sacred Games star Kubbra Sait watched Gully Boy and tweeted, "Layered with love and garnished with simplicity. The pain, strain, struggle is real #GullyBoy what a brilliant story. What a kind narrative. Congratulations on a film, with a story that was waiting to be told."




Director Rahul Dholakia wrote, "Blown by Zoya’s #GullyBoy - great performances- Ranveer, Siddhant, Aalia, everyon..the design,the edit, the overall production. Well done Excel.. loved Vijay’s dialogues and jays cinematography , music and the many layers Zoya has packed in. Must Watch."
















Follow @news18movies for more







Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram