Gully Boy Early Reviews: Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt Film Getting Unbelievably Positive Reactions
'Gully Boy' is the story of a rapper from the streets of Mumbai who dreams of making it big.
Gully Boy is the story of a rapper from the streets of Mumbai who dreams of making it big. In the film, Ranveer plays a budding street rapper from the slums of Mumbai while Alia, who has been cast opposite him essays the role of an aspiring medical student.
The film, which has received immense appreciation from global audience at the Berlin film festival, where it had its world premiere, is also winning hearts back in home.
Firstpost film critic Anna MM Vetticad has called Gully Boy one of the best films to emerge from the Hindi cinemascape in recent time.
Sacred Games star Kubbra Sait watched Gully Boy and tweeted, "Layered with love and garnished with simplicity. The pain, strain, struggle is real #GullyBoy what a brilliant story. What a kind narrative. Congratulations on a film, with a story that was waiting to be told."
Director Rahul Dholakia wrote, "Blown by Zoya’s #GullyBoy - great performances- Ranveer, Siddhant, Aalia, everyon..the design,the edit, the overall production. Well done Excel.. loved Vijay’s dialogues and jays cinematography , music and the many layers Zoya has packed in. Must Watch."
My lord this Gully Boy is something else. The writing, the direction, the music, the performances Bahut hee mazedaar. #GullyBoy— Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) February 13, 2019
#GullyBoy - Speechless!! What a remarkable film. Real, raw and supremely impressive. This is an experience that you cannot miss for anything. Flawless, to say the least. Easily one of the best films in recent times. Take a bow, #ZoyaAkhtar!!— Priya Adivarekar (@priyaadivarekar) February 13, 2019
Bahut Hard pic.twitter.com/S4D7IAPSxR
@RanveerOfficial bro u r magic as always and truly the #GullyBoy . “Murad” poori kar di tu ne Indian Rap ki . Lots of love !!!— Amit Gaur (@TheAmitGaur) February 13, 2019
#GullyBoy is a cinematic masterpiece#ZoyaAkhtar is in my book the best director in the country right now— atul kasbekar (@atulkasbekar) February 12, 2019
The film is a technical and emotional triumph
Have no words to describe the brilliance of @RanveerOfficial n @aliaa08
This is 1 of the 10 best Hindi films that I’ve seen
