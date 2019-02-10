LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

Gully Boy First Reviews Out: Unanimously in Praise, Twitter Applauds Ranveer & Alia's Performance

Gully Boy, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, premiered at the Berlin International Film Festival on Saturday and the first reviews are out.

News18.com

Updated:February 10, 2019, 12:13 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Gully Boy First Reviews Out: Unanimously in Praise, Twitter Applauds Ranveer & Alia's Performance
Gully Boy, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, premiered at the Berlin International Film Festival on Saturday and the first reviews are out.
Loading...
Gully Boy, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, premiered at the Berlin International Film Festival on Saturday and the first reviews are out. Applauding Zoya Akhtar’s directorial critics have been calling the film excellent.

Not only the actors and the supporting cast, but Twitter is also all praise for its music. Calling it Ranveer's career-best performance, author Aseem Chabra wrote, "I’ve been dying to say this for 3 days! #GullyBoy is awesome, a great achievement for #ZoyaAkhtar. @RanveerOfficial gives his career-best performance. Wonderful supporting cast. The music comes alive!"

Praising the music of the film, Samir Bhamra wrote, "#ApnaTimeAayega starts on screen and the audience matches the beats with their rhythmic applause #GullyBoyInBerlin #gullyboy - that says what this movie means to today’s generation."



















A week ahead of its release, Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy had its world premiere at the Berlin Film Festival. The film's stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh accompanied the director to Germany for the special screening at Berlinale, which happened on Friday. Producer Ritesh Sidhwani attended the premiere, too.

The film, inspired by the lives of rappers Divine and Naezy, was selected as a part of the Berlinale Special programme, in which Berlinale screens recent works by contemporary filmmakers, as well as documentaries, among other features.

Follow @news18movies for more

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram