Gully Boy First Reviews Out: Unanimously in Praise, Twitter Applauds Ranveer & Alia's Performance

Now that the embargo is over, I’ve been dying to say this for 3 days! #GullyBoy is awesome, a great achievement for #ZoyaAkhtar. @RanveerOfficial gives his career best performance. Wonderful supporting cast. The music comes alive! My review out tomorrow. #Berlinale @berlinale — Aseem Chhabra (@chhabs) February 9, 2019

#ApnaTimeAayega starts on screen and the audience matches the beats with their rhythmic applause #GullyBoyInBerlin #gullyboy - that says what this movie means to today’s generation — Samir Bhamra (@phizzical) February 9, 2019

Couldn’t have asked for a better viewing for #GullyBoyInBerlin - with the cast & a sea of public. Cheers, claps & whistles!! Every character in the movie owns it. Dreams, love & mehnat!! Bahut hard‘ch! @RanveerOfficial @aliaa08 @ritesh_sid @excelmovies @NaezyTheBaA @VivianDivine — Anushka Arora (@Anushka_Arora) February 9, 2019

#Gullyboy . @RanveerOfficial ‘s best performance till date. mind blowing music, some goosebumps rap battles. Alia and MC shekh were terrific. the editing could have been better. Overall a brilliant film. 4/5 stars. half extra star for ranveer. he just killed it. — vicky- elfenomeno (@aamir_greatest) February 9, 2019

About #GullyBoy I'm gonna say something. There are yearly 400 movies at the Berlinale. I choose every edition to see 30-35. I chose Gully Boy because it was from India 🇮🇳 and they are making great movies in the last years. I had no clue what the movie was about. What a present ❤ — Carlos Grau (@cineypoesia) February 10, 2019