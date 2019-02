Gully Boy First Reviews Out: Unanimously in Praise, Twitter Applauds Ranveer & Alia's Performance

Now that the embargo is over, I’ve been dying to say this for 3 days! #GullyBoy is awesome, a great achievement for #ZoyaAkhtar. @RanveerOfficial gives his career best performance. Wonderful supporting cast. The music comes alive! My review out tomorrow. #Berlinale @berlinale — Aseem Chhabra (@chhabs) February 9, 2019

#ApnaTimeAayega starts on screen and the audience matches the beats with their rhythmic applause #GullyBoyInBerlin #gullyboy - that says what this movie means to today’s generation — Samir Bhamra (@phizzical) February 9, 2019

Couldn’t have asked for a better viewing for #GullyBoyInBerlin - with the cast & a sea of public. Cheers, claps & whistles!! Every character in the movie owns it. Dreams, love & mehnat!! Bahut hard‘ch! @RanveerOfficial @aliaa08 @ritesh_sid @excelmovies @NaezyTheBaA @VivianDivine — Anushka Arora (@Anushka_Arora) February 9, 2019

#Gullyboy . @RanveerOfficial ‘s best performance till date. mind blowing music, some goosebumps rap battles. Alia and MC shekh were terrific. the editing could have been better. Overall a brilliant film. 4/5 stars. half extra star for ranveer. he just killed it. — vicky- elfenomeno (@aamir_greatest) February 9, 2019

About #GullyBoy I'm gonna say something. There are yearly 400 movies at the Berlinale. I choose every edition to see 30-35. I chose Gully Boy because it was from India 🇮🇳 and they are making great movies in the last years. I had no clue what the movie was about. What a present ❤ — Carlos Grau (@cineypoesia) February 10, 2019

Gully Boy, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, premiered at the Berlin International Film Festival on Saturday and the first reviews are out. Applauding Zoya Akhtar’s directorial critics have been calling the film excellent.Not only the actors and the supporting cast, but Twitter is also all praise for its music. Calling it Ranveer's career-best performance, author Aseem Chabra wrote, "I’ve been dying to say this for 3 days! #GullyBoy is awesome, a great achievement for #ZoyaAkhtar. @RanveerOfficial gives his career-best performance. Wonderful supporting cast. The music comes alive!"Praising the music of the film, Samir Bhamra wrote, "#ApnaTimeAayega starts on screen and the audience matches the beats with their rhythmic applause #GullyBoyInBerlin #gullyboy - that says what this movie means to today’s generation."A week ahead of its release, Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy had its world premiere at the Berlin Film Festival. The film's stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh accompanied the director to Germany for the special screening at Berlinale, which happened on Friday. Producer Ritesh Sidhwani attended the premiere, too.The film, inspired by the lives of rappers Divine and Naezy, was selected as a part of the Berlinale Special programme, in which Berlinale screens recent works by contemporary filmmakers, as well as documentaries, among other features.Follow @news18movies for more*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.