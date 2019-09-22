Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt Starrer Gully Boy Goes to Oscars, Twitter has Mixed Reactions

Director Zoya Akhtar's "Gully Boy", featuring Ranveer Singh in the lead, has been selected as India's official entry in the International Feature Film category at the 92nd Academy Awards, the Film Federation of India announced on Saturday. The movie, which released commercially across the country in February this year, also features Alia Bhatt, Vijay Raaz, Kalki Koechlin, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Vijay Varma and Amruta Subhash.

Celebrated actor-filmmaker Aparna Sen was the head of the jury for this year's selection committee. "The energy of the film was infectious. It will speak to the audience," Aparna said on Gully Boy being the final pick of the jury.

FFI president Firdausul Hasan said the screening process for the Oscar selection started on Monday and ended on Saturday, revealing that apart from Gully Boy, other Bollywood films competing for the Oscar entry were Badhaai Ho, Andhadhun, Article 15, Uri: The Surgical Strike, Badla, Kesari and The Tashkent Files.

Soon after the announcement, the cast and crew of film and fans took to social media to laud the choice, making #ApnaTimeAayega as one of the top trends. However, many were disappointed with the selection and thought other films would have been a better choice.

While one of the users wrote, "Kinda disappointed with our Oscar entry. Gully boy is a good movie but other shortlisted films like kesari, badla, andhadhun and article 15 were much much better IMO (In my opinion) (sic)." Another tweeted, "With films like #andhadhun and #article15 in the contention I don't why exactly was GullyBoy nominated. Not that it was bad but personally I think the other two were better. Gully Boy is a fantastic film in itself. Anyhow congratulations team #GullyBoy and make India proud (sic)."

One of the users pointed out, "Why din't they send Article 15 or Andhadhun . Gully Boy is 8 mile rip off and 8 mile has already won Oscars (Sic)."

Gully boy was awesome.. then it struck me wait Oscar winning slum dog millionaire is set in Dharavi and so is gully boy..Anyways there are many deserving movies that could have made it there.. Super deluxe.... Article 15.. Pariyerum.. — Sanobar Sultana (@sanobarsultana) September 22, 2019

Sad to see gully boy movie being nominated for Oscar instead of movies like Article 15 @ayushmannk . Gully Boy is a copy of 8 Mile movie from Hollywood. Surprised that no one in @PrakashJavdekar ‘s office told him about it. Now the whole world will laugh at India’s copy culture. — Nishant (@TwittyNish) September 22, 2019

Kinda dissapointed with our Oscar entry.Gully boy is a good movie but other shortlisted films like kesari, badla, andhadhun and article 15 were much much better IMO — Siya (@JennifersSiya) September 21, 2019

With films like #andhadhun and #article15 in the contention I don't why exactly was GullyBoy nominated. Not that it was bad but personally I think the other two were better. Gully Boy is a fantastic film in itself. Anyhow congratulations team #GullyBoy and make India proud ❤️ — adarsh varghese (@adarshvarghese1) September 21, 2019

Why din't they send Article 15 or Andhadhun . Gully Boy is 8 mile rip off and 8 mile has already won Oscars. — Aishwarya (@aishh124) September 21, 2019

Gully Boy going to Oscar from India again proves that we still don't know which movie deserves and which one don't.Article 15 and Sonchiriya deserved much more.#GullyBoyForOscars #Article15 — PG (@pratheekgadhiya) September 21, 2019

There were soo many better movies other than Gully BoyWhat about movies like #Article15 and #UriTheSurgicalStrike — Arpit Singh (@IArpit_SinghI) September 21, 2019

Surely there were many movies better than Gully boy released...article 15, super30 and others...Gully boy was good but oscar?!?!?! — Juuu✨ (@HystericalKween) September 21, 2019

Really? I can still understand Article 15 but Gully Boy did not seem like Oscar material. No disrespect, it was good, just not extraordinary. I mean, is this just a formality now or do the selectors actually envision a film getting best foreign film while selecting?? — God's Lonely Man (@GodsLonelyMan6) September 21, 2019

Gully Boy is the story of a rapper from the streets of Mumbai who dreams of making it big in the world of music. In the film, Ranveer and Siddhant Chaturvedi play budding street rappers Murad and MC Sher from the slums of Mumbai, while Alia essays the role of Safeena, an aspiring medical student in love with Murad.

The film was not only loved in India but received immense appreciation from the global audience at the Berlin film festival, where it had its world premiere.

The 92nd Academy Awards will take place on February 9, 2020 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, US.

