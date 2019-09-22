Take the pledge to vote

Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt Starrer Gully Boy Goes to Oscars, Twitter has Mixed Reactions

Director Zoya Akhtar's "Gully Boy", featuring Ranveer Singh in the lead, has been selected as India's official entry in the International Feature Film category at the 92nd Academy Awards, the Film Federation of India announced on Saturday.

News18.com

Updated:September 22, 2019, 11:40 AM IST
Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt Starrer Gully Boy Goes to Oscars, Twitter has Mixed Reactions
Director Zoya Akhtar's "Gully Boy", featuring Ranveer Singh in the lead, has been selected as India's official entry in the International Feature Film category at the 92nd Academy Awards, the Film Federation of India announced on Saturday. The movie, which released commercially across the country in February this year, also features Alia Bhatt, Vijay Raaz, Kalki Koechlin, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Vijay Varma and Amruta Subhash.

Celebrated actor-filmmaker Aparna Sen was the head of the jury for this year's selection committee. "The energy of the film was infectious. It will speak to the audience," Aparna said on Gully Boy being the final pick of the jury.

FFI president Firdausul Hasan said the screening process for the Oscar selection started on Monday and ended on Saturday, revealing that apart from Gully Boy, other Bollywood films competing for the Oscar entry were Badhaai Ho, Andhadhun, Article 15, Uri: The Surgical Strike, Badla, Kesari and The Tashkent Files.

Soon after the announcement, the cast and crew of film and fans took to social media to laud the choice, making #ApnaTimeAayega as one of the top trends. However, many were disappointed with the selection and thought other films would have been a better choice.

While one of the users wrote, "Kinda disappointed with our Oscar entry. Gully boy is a good movie but other shortlisted films like kesari, badla, andhadhun and article 15 were much much better IMO (In my opinion) (sic)." Another tweeted, "With films like #andhadhun and #article15 in the contention I don't why exactly was GullyBoy nominated. Not that it was bad but personally I think the other two were better. Gully Boy is a fantastic film in itself. Anyhow congratulations team #GullyBoy and make India proud (sic)."

One of the users pointed out, "Why din't they send Article 15 or Andhadhun . Gully Boy is 8 mile rip off and 8 mile has already won Oscars (Sic)."

Gully Boy is the story of a rapper from the streets of Mumbai who dreams of making it big in the world of music. In the film, Ranveer and Siddhant Chaturvedi play budding street rappers Murad and MC Sher from the slums of Mumbai, while Alia essays the role of Safeena, an aspiring medical student in love with Murad.

The film was not only loved in India but received immense appreciation from the global audience at the Berlin film festival, where it had its world premiere.

The 92nd Academy Awards will take place on February 9, 2020 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, US.

