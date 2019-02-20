English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Gully Boy Heads Towards Rs 100 Crore Mark, Shines in International Markets
Unanimously praised by the audience and critics, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt starrer Gully Boy is inching closer to the Rs 100 crore mark. Zoya Akhtar's directorial is steady at the box office and collected Rs 8 crore on the sixth day, reports Box Office India. However, the collections of the second Friday will be crucial when Total Dhamaal will release alongside it.
The film has earned around Rs 88 crore so far and is expected to sail across the Rs 100 crore mark in its extended first week.
The film is going strong in the international markets too. Calling the overseas collections 'superb', film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and wrote, "#GullyBoy is superb #Overseas... Collects $ 4.8 million+ [₹ 34.31 cr] in its opening weekend... Key markets: USA+Canada: $ 2,345,486; UAE+GCC: $ 1,058,470; UK: $ 340,211; Australia: A$ 438,863; NZ+Fiji: NZ$ 125,000; Singapore: S$ 200,197; RoW: $ 515,556." (sic)
On the other hand, Uri- The Surgical Strike is unstoppable as the film goes on to collect in crores even after six weeks of its release. According to a report, the film has collected over Rs 9.50 crore in its sixth week so far and is likely end up at around the 12 crore nett. As of now, the Vicky Kaushal starrer has made a total earning of Rs 227 crore against a budget of Rs 45 crore.
#GullyBoy is superb #Overseas... Collects $ 4.8 million+ [₹ 34.31 cr] in its opening weekend... Key markets:— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 19, 2019
USA+Canada: $ 2,345,486
UAE+GCC: $ 1,058,470
UK: $ 340,211
Australia: A$ 438,863
NZ+Fiji: NZ$ 125,000
Singapore: S$ 200,197
RoW: $ 515,556
On the other hand, Uri- The Surgical Strike is unstoppable as the film goes on to collect in crores even after six weeks of its release. According to a report, the film has collected over Rs 9.50 crore in its sixth week so far and is likely end up at around the 12 crore nett. As of now, the Vicky Kaushal starrer has made a total earning of Rs 227 crore against a budget of Rs 45 crore.
