Gully Boy is India's Oscar Entry, Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan Celebrate Birthday with a Kiss

Starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt and directed by Zoya Akhtar, Gully Boy has been announced as India’s official entry for the 92nd Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Film category. Gully Boy is the story of a rapper from the streets of Mumbai who dreams of making it big in the world of music.

Kareena Kapoor turns 39 on Saturday, September 21, 2019. The actor celebrated her birthday with her husband Saif Ali Khan, son Taimur and sister Karisma Kapoor at Pataudi Palace, Haryana. Karisma Kapoor took to Insta stories to post a picture at midnight where Kareena and Saif are seen kissing amidst party decorations.

Sonakshi Sinha appeared on Amitabh Bachchan's popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati during the Friday's episode. The actress is now facing criticism on social media for not knowing the answer to a simple question related to Hindu mythology epic, Ramayana.

Katrina Kaif for years now has set the IIFA stage on fire with her incredible performances. This year too, the actor danced on various numbers from the year. However, the highlight of her performance was when Salman Khan, her ex and co-star in several films, became her biggest cheerleader during her performance.

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli took to Twitter to share the throwback photograph of himself. His throwback moment on Twitter has set off a buzz, with fans comparing his hairstyle from the younger days with Salman Khans distinct hairdo in the hit movie "Tere Naam".

