Gully Boy 'NY Se Mumbai': Rappers Divine and Naezy Collaborate with US Hip Hop Star Nas

Rappers Divine and Naezy have come up with a new track "NY se Mumbai", featuring US hip-hop star Nas, who is known for songs like "One mic" and "Nas is like".The global collaboration also features producer iLL Wayno, and Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh."Nas is my idol, I've looked up to him all my life. When I first heard his album 'Illmatic', it gave me the chills, I was inspired to tell my story. I saw him perform in Dubai recently" Divine said in a statement.He added: "I was shook and inspired all over again. I cannot digest that I'm on the same boat as him. Big shoutout to everyone that made this happen. And Naezy is back.""NY se Mumbai" is the end credit song for "Gully Boy", starring Ranveer and Alia Bhatt. Nas is an executive producer for the forthcoming film.Wayno said: "Working on 'NY se Mumbai', for me, was an affirmation of my understanding that hip-hop has a global reach, and cultures around the world are more similar than they are different."