LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Gully Boy: Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt Film Faces CBFC Scissors Over Kiss Scene

'Gully Boy', starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, has become the latest victim of Censor Board's moral policing.

News18.com

Updated:February 13, 2019, 8:02 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Gully Boy: Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt Film Faces CBFC Scissors Over Kiss Scene
'Gully Boy', starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, has become the latest victim of Censor Board's moral policing.
Loading...
Gully Boy, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, has become the latest victim of Censor Board's moral policing. As per a report in Hindustan Times, Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has trimmed a kissing scene picturised on film's lead actors Ranveer and Alia in the final cut. In addition, several cuss words have also been edited out from the movie.

The CBFC has asked the Ranveer-Alia kissing scene to be cut down by 13 seconds, besides making it a wider shot instead of a close-up.

The film has been given U/A certification after the cuts. When HT contacted film's producer Ritesh Sidhwani, he appeared to have no issues with the changes. “It is absolutely fine,” he said.

Meanwhile, the first reviews and early reactions to Gully Boy are out, and they are overwhelmingly positive. The film, which recently had its world premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival, has been receiving immense praise from Indian critics as well international film journalists.

Variety, in its review of the film, wrote that Gully Boy is "a mainstream rap musical served up with generous helpings of deftly written hip-hop lyrics and an appealing, largely well-woven narrative starring Ranveer Singh in all his charms."

The film, inspired by the lives of rappers Divine and Naezy, was selected as a part of the Berlinale Special programme. The film also features Kalki Koechlin.

Follow @news18movies for more



Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram