LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Gully Boy Ranveer Singh: I was Terrible in Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl, I was Horrendous

Ranveer Singh says taking risks in his career and personal life excites him.

News18.com

Updated:February 13, 2019, 3:15 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Gully Boy Ranveer Singh: I was Terrible in Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl, I was Horrendous
Image: Instagram/Ranveer Singh
Loading...
Currently gearing up for the release of his forthcoming film Gully Boy, Ranveer Singh says he was “horrendous” in his second film Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl. He says he his performance in the film was so bad that it made him fearless.

Talking about taking bold risks with his choice of roles, he told Pinkvilla, "I read a quote by Jack Nicholson recently which read 'Once you are very terrible in a movie, it brings about a certain fearlessness.' Like, I was terrible in Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl, I was horrendous.

"After that, I developed a certain level of fearlessness because how bad can I be? When you have done Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl, how bad can you get?"
 
He added, "Risks excite me. In order to push myself and not stay in the comfort zone, it is important for me to take risks. I take high risks at every level and aspect, whether it is the choices I make or choices in performance, even in life, sometimes.

“For instance, playing Khilji was a huge risk. People said 'he is such a despicable character with a homosexual undertone and people will hate you' but I feel like nothing ventured, nothing gained. I think I get a kick out of it.”

Also starring Alia Bhatt, Kalki Koechlin and Vijay Raaz in important roles, Gully Boy recently premiered at the Berlin Film Festival to positive response. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, it is slated to release on February 14.

Follow @News18Movies for more.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram