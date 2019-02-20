English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Gully Boy: Ranveer Singh Knows What He has Come to Do, Says Vijay Raaz
Vijay Raaz is known for starring in films like Aks, Monsoon Wedding, Company, Run, Yuva and Dhamaal.
Image: Instagram
Vijay Raaz, who plays Ranveer Singh’s father in Zoya Akhtar’s latest outing Gully Boy, says he has known the filmmaker since his first movie.
“I have known Zoya for long. She was assisting in my first film Bhopal Express. We had met in 1998. She called me (for Gully Boy) and it was a nice feeling to be associated with her after so long,” he told Pinkvilla.
On his role in the film, he said, “It is never about playing a father to someone or a son. All that matters is your character and how relevant it is,” adding that he had a good time working with Singh and the other actors.
“It was nice working with Ranveer and this goes for all the others in the cast. We all are actors and we all know our work. Everyone is working according to their talent. I really like Ranveer as an actor and he is doing well in his career. He knows his craft and he knows what he has come to do,” he said.
However, Raaz says he doesn’t concern himself with any of his films’ box office performances. “I am not someone who is connected to this particular area from the start. I have not seen many of my own films. I do my work and then I start focussing on other things in my life. I don't get affected if the film is getting hit or not. I don't understand the terminologies. I am happy that the film did well and would want it to do better. Rest, box office numbers don't affect me,” he said.
Though he has been acting for 20 years now, Raaz says he still doesn’t quite know how he ended up being here. “I don't know what I am here for and why did I join acting. I still don't what my aim is in my life. I just entered the industry and I started enjoying my craft. For me, enjoying what I do is important and it gives me peace. I never had this in me that I have to become big as I have never seen things that way. I have never had any aim in my life. I live in present,” he said.
