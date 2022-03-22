Gully Boy Rapper MC Tod Fod Passes Away at 24; Ranveer Singh, Siddhant Chaturvedi 'Heartbroken'

MC Tod Fod aka Dharmesh Parmar, who was associated with Mumbai’s multilingual hip-hop group Swadesi, passed away at the age of 24. Swadesi’s label Azadi Records and management company 4/4 Entertainment confirmed the news on social media. The cause of his death is yet to be confirmed.

As part of Swadesi, which was formed in 2013, Tod Fod performed with MC Mawali, producers NaaR and Raakshas. Tod Fod’s verses on songs like ‘The Warli Revolt’ became hugely popular. Sharing a brief clip from Tod Fod’s last gig, the official Instagram handle of Swadesi wrote, “It was with this night that Tod Fod performed his last ever gig at Swadesi Mela. You had to be there to experience it, his thrill his love for playing live music. You are never forgotten, you will always live through with your music… Gather around his house at 2 pm on the 21st of March at the following address for his last rites."

In 2019, Tod Fod and Swadesi, along with other Indian hip-hop artistes, were called on to be a part of Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy. Tod Fod wrote a verse for ‘India 91’, which was part of the soundtrack. Gully Boy stars Ranveer Singh and Siddhant Chaturvedi took to social media to mourn the rapper’s untimely demise.

Taking to his Instagram Story, Ranveer shared a picture of the rapper who lent his voice to the song ‘India 91’ for ‘Gully Boy’. He added a broken heart emoticon. Siddhant also paid an emotional tribute by sharing a screenshot of his conversation with the late Gujarati rapper, in which the two are appreciating each other for their music and performance. He wrote, “RIP bhai," along with a broken-heart emoticon.

According to ETimes, an investigation is currently going on to find out the reason behind the rapper’s death.

