Gully Boy Represents Mumbai In Its True Sense: Ranveer Singh

: Actor Ranveer Singh, who has already finished the shooting of Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, says that he is really attached to the story of the film.Ranveer was interacting with media as he unveiled Carrera eyewear's #DriveYourStory campaign and premiere of short film based on his life journey on Wednesday, here.Talking about his upcoming films in detail, Ranveer said: "I have just completed shooting of 'Gully Boy'. It is a very special story, one that I am closely attached to. It is set against the backdrop of flourishing desi hip hop scene coming out of Bombay (Mumbai).""It is the story which represents Mumbai in its true sense and the city is my home town, these are my people, this is my language so this is the story I am really attached to. It's an underdog story about a kid who broke through from great adversity in life to make it as a recording artist," he added.Ranveer, who made his Bollywood debut with Yash Raj film's Band Baaja Baaraat was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat playing character of Alauddin Khilji which received extremely positive reviews form audience and critics.When asked that what are the words of wisdom he would like to give to youngsters of the country, Ranveer said: "You just have to believe in yourself and pursue what you are truly passionate about. If it's coming on from your heart, its right. You shouldn't think that anything out of your reach and far fetched or impossible you to achieve."The actor also expressed that for him to become a Hindi film hero was a dream which was out of reach."For me, to be a Hindi film hero was the dream but seemed very much out of my reach until I had a realisation that I can accept failure but I can't accept not trying. So, however, daunting the odds may seem, I am going to be brave and muster up the courage and do what my heart says."I just want to say youngster out there to follow your heart, pursue your passion and don't be afraid because nothing is impossible," he said.Apart from "Simmba" and "Gully Boy", Ranveer will also be seen essaying the character of Former Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev in Kabir Khan's "1983".