Gully Boy's Revenue Dips, Archana Puran Singh Might Replace Sidhu on Kapil's Show, Jackman Makes Guinness Record
The trailer of Akshay Kumar's Kesari came out today, and memes inspired by scenes from the trailer followed soon after. Gully Boy's Moeen is still processing the phenomena that the film has become. Find out more in today's entertainment wrap.
The trailer of Akshay Kumar's Kesari came out today, and memes inspired by scenes from the trailer followed soon after. Gully Boy's Moeen is still processing the phenomena that the film has become. Find out more in today's entertainment wrap.
A fantastic opening at the box office and great reviews from critics have already made Gully Boy a hit, but it looks like the film is not going to cross the 100 crore mark in the first week. The film's Indian revenues saw a dip on Wednesday, but it is going great guns at the overseas market. The past few days have been great for everyone associated with the film, including actor Vijay Verma, who is enjoying the adulation coming his way for playing Ranveer Singh’s weed-peddling, car-stealing confidant in the Zoya Akhtar directorial.
Talking about adulations, Hugh Jackman has probably won the biggest one in his career, making it to the Guinness Book of World Records for having the longest career as a Live Action Marvel Superhero. Read on for more trending news from the world of entertainment.
It looks like Archana Puran Singh might replace Navjot Singh Sidhu on The Kapil Sharma Show after all. Archana had earlier shot two episodes for of the show before the Pulwama terror attack. She went back on the show's set on Wednesday. Asked if she has replaced Sidhu, Archana said that it is a possibility.
Read: Archana Puran Singh on Replacing Navjot Singh Sidhu on The Kapil Sharma Show: It's A possibility
The trailer of Akshay Kumar’s Kesari, based on the battle of Saragarhi, dropped on Thursday morning. Although fans of the star hailed it for its high thrill quotient, some scenes led to hilarious memes on the internet.
Read: Hilarious Memes Take Over Twitter As Soon As Kesari Trailer Drops
Box Office India reported that the collections of Gully Boy on Wednesday dropped by 30% from Tuesday and the film earned around 5.75 crore nett. Going by the collections so far, Gully Boy is now expected to stay below 100 crore nett for the extended first week. Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh predicted that the film will be able to reach the coveted 100 crore mark on the 8th day of its release.
Read: Gully Boy Faces Major Drop As It Inches Closer to Rs 100 Cr Mark, Uri on 'Miraculous Run'
Actor Vijay Verma's phone has been ringing constantly ever since Gully Boy released last week. In a free-wheeling conversation, Varma talks about his awe of Amitabh Bachchan, his love for Irrfan Khan, working with Zoya Akhtar and finally finding himself in the spot he’s been vying for over a decade now.
Read his interview: Gully Boy: I Have Had Physical Confrontations with My Father, Says Vijay Varma
Hugh Jackman has fulfilled his dream of becoming a Guinness World Records holder by being the superhero with the longest career in Marvel. Jackman, who has played Wolverine for 16 years and 228 days, shares the honour with his X-Men castmate Sir Patrick Stewart, who has portrayed Professor Charles Xavier (Professor X) for the same amount of time.
