Gully Boy Song Doori is an Incisive Commentary on India’s Socio-Economic Inequality

Other than Ranveer Singh's terrific rapping and palpable earnestness, the one thing that stands out in Gully Boy's latest song Doori is its lyrics. Written by Javed Akhtar and Divine (who has also provided the backing vocals), the incisive words cut straight through and hit you where they should.Not that we aren't already aware of the appalling socio-economic inequality that is so characteristic of India, but Doori brings the discomfort right in your face, forcing you to acknowledge all that you have learnt to look through in all these years. And Singh's heartfelt performance makes the sharp commentary more piercing, hitting the message home ugly and naked sans any frills.After Apna Time Ayega and Meri Gully Mein, Doori is the third song to be released by the makers. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, who is known for making films on rich people's problems (Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Dil Dhadakne Do), Gully Boy is the story of a boy of Mumbai streets and his rise to become one of India's most notable rap artists.Loosely based on the life and struggle of rapper Divine, it stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Kalki Koechlin in lead roles. Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidwani's Excel Entertainment, Gully Boy is slated to release on February 14.Watch the song here: