Gully Boy Wins Big at Filmfare Awards 2020, Here's Complete List of Winners

The 65th Filmfare Awards took place in Guwahati on Saturday, February 15. The acclaimed awards show saw Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy sweep off trophies in most major categories.

Not only was Akhtar awarded the Best Director trophy, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt took home the Best Actor and Actress trophies for their roles as Murad and Safeena respectively.

Siddhanth Chaturvedi, who plays MC Sher, and Amruta Subhash, who plays Murad's mother, won the Best Supporting Actor and Actress awards for their powerful performances in Gully Boy.

Not only that, Gully Boy shared the Best Music Album award with Kabir Singh. Divine and Ankur Tewari won the Best Lyrics award for Apna Time Aayega.

Below is the complete list of winners from Filmfare 2020:

Best Film - Gully Boy

Critics' Award for Best Film: Article 15 and Sonchiriya

Best Director - Zoya Akhtar, Gully Boy

Best Actor In A Leading Role (Male) - Ranveer Singh, Gully Boy

Critics' Award for Best Actor (Male) - Ayushmann Khurrana, Article 15

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Female) - Amruta Subhash, Gully Boy

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Male) - Siddhant Chaturvedi, Gully Boy

Best Music Album - Gully Boy and Kabir Singh

Best Lyrics - Divine and Ankur Tewari for Apna Time Aayega (Gully Boy)

Best Playback Singer (Male) - Arijit Singh for Kalank Nahi (Kalank)

Best Playback Singer (Female) - Shilpa Rao for Ghungroo (War)

Best Dialogue - Vijay Maurya, Gully Boy

Best Screenplay - Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar for Gully Boy

Best Original Story - Anubhav Sinha and Gaurav Solanki for Article 15

Best Debut Director - Aditya Dhar, Uri: The Surgical Strike

Best Debut (Male) - Abhimanyu Dassani, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota

Best Debut (Female) - Ananya Panday, Student Of The Year 2

Best Action - War

Best Background Score - Gully Boy

Best Choreography - Remo D'Souza for Kalank track Ghar More Pardesiya

Best Cinematography - Gully Boy

Best Costume - Sonchiriya

Best Editing - Uri: The Surgical Strike

Best Production Design - Gully Boy

Best Sound Design - Uri: The Surgical Strike

Best VFX - War

People's Choice Award for Best Short Film - Deshi

Best Short Film in Fiction - Bebaak

Best Short Film in Non-Fiction - Village Of A Lesser God

Best Actor Female Short Film - Sarah Hashmi, Bebaak

Best Actor Male Short Film - Rajesh Sharma, Tindey

