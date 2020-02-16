Gully Boy Wins Big at Filmfare Awards 2020, Here's Complete List of Winners
The Filmfare Awards celebrated its 65th edition on February 15, 2020. Gully Boy and its cast took home awards in the major categories.
The 65th Filmfare Awards took place in Guwahati on Saturday, February 15. The acclaimed awards show saw Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy sweep off trophies in most major categories.
Not only was Akhtar awarded the Best Director trophy, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt took home the Best Actor and Actress trophies for their roles as Murad and Safeena respectively.
Siddhanth Chaturvedi, who plays MC Sher, and Amruta Subhash, who plays Murad's mother, won the Best Supporting Actor and Actress awards for their powerful performances in Gully Boy.
Not only that, Gully Boy shared the Best Music Album award with Kabir Singh. Divine and Ankur Tewari won the Best Lyrics award for Apna Time Aayega.
Below is the complete list of winners from Filmfare 2020:
Best Film - Gully Boy
Critics' Award for Best Film: Article 15 and Sonchiriya
Best Director - Zoya Akhtar, Gully Boy
Best Actor In A Leading Role (Male) - Ranveer Singh, Gully Boy
Critics' Award for Best Actor (Male) - Ayushmann Khurrana, Article 15
Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Female) - Amruta Subhash, Gully Boy
Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Male) - Siddhant Chaturvedi, Gully Boy
Best Music Album - Gully Boy and Kabir Singh
Best Lyrics - Divine and Ankur Tewari for Apna Time Aayega (Gully Boy)
Best Playback Singer (Male) - Arijit Singh for Kalank Nahi (Kalank)
Best Playback Singer (Female) - Shilpa Rao for Ghungroo (War)
Best Dialogue - Vijay Maurya, Gully Boy
Best Screenplay - Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar for Gully Boy
Best Original Story - Anubhav Sinha and Gaurav Solanki for Article 15
Best Debut Director - Aditya Dhar, Uri: The Surgical Strike
Best Debut (Male) - Abhimanyu Dassani, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota
Best Debut (Female) - Ananya Panday, Student Of The Year 2
Best Action - War
Best Background Score - Gully Boy
Best Choreography - Remo D'Souza for Kalank track Ghar More Pardesiya
Best Cinematography - Gully Boy
Best Costume - Sonchiriya
Best Editing - Uri: The Surgical Strike
Best Production Design - Gully Boy
Best Sound Design - Uri: The Surgical Strike
Best VFX - War
People's Choice Award for Best Short Film - Deshi
Best Short Film in Fiction - Bebaak
Best Short Film in Non-Fiction - Village Of A Lesser God
Best Actor Female Short Film - Sarah Hashmi, Bebaak
Best Actor Male Short Film - Rajesh Sharma, Tindey
