Gully Boy’s Sequel is in Works, Confirms Zoya Akhtar
Zoya Akhtar says there’s still much more to be said on the entire hip-hop culture in our country.
Actors Ranveer Singh and Siddhant Chaturvedi on Gully Boy’s poster.
If you are one of those who wants to see more of Zoya Akhtar’s latest outing Gully Boy, you’re not alone. The filmmaker also wishes to explore the world of underground music further and hence, recently announced that the Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh starrer will have a sequel, which is already in works.
Talking about it, she told Deccan Chronicle, “My co-writer Reema Kagti and I do feel there’s so much more to be said on the entire hip-hop culture in our country. And another film exploring the theme is being scripted and planned.”
Though the cast, crew and other specifics of the sequel are yet to be finalised, one thing is certain—that Zoya’s brother Farhan Akhtar won’t be a part of it.
Interestingly, Gully Boy was Zoya’s first film that did not star Farhan. On why she didn’t cast him in the movie, she said, “He just didn’t fit into Gully Boy. And we’re both sorry about it. Also, his image from the Rock On series is affiliated to an entirely different genre of music. It would have been a bit of a culture shock for the audience to suddenly see him swerve from stadium-rock to hip-hop.”
Starring Alia, Ranveer, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Vijay Varma and Vijay Raaz in pivotal roles, Gully Boy released on February 14 to box office success and critical acclaim.
