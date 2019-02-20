LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Gully Boy's Siddhant Chaturvedi Channels His Inner Rapper, Watch Video

Gully Boy's Siddhant Chaturvedi uploaded a video in which he is seen rapping to a song in a karaoke style rendition.

News18.com

Updated:February 20, 2019, 6:18 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Gully Boy's Siddhant Chaturvedi Channels His Inner Rapper, Watch Video
Image: siddhant chaturvedi/Instagram
Loading...
Siddhant Chaturvedi’s MC Sher is indeed the breakout street rapper from Gully Boy. Siddhant uploaded a video in which he is seen rapping to a song in a karaoke style rendition. While the makers and the stars of Gully Boy seem to be basking in the glory of the film’s massive success, Siddhant paid yet another tribute to rap music.




Siddhant aka MC Sher, who made his Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy, played a crucial role in helping Ranveer Singh’s Murad channel his musical ability to achieve his dream of pursuing a career in rap.

In a recent interview with the actor, film journalist Rajeev Masand got him talking about the film and his role in it. Rajeev asked Siddhant whether he was anxious on being perceived as the hero’s best friend. To this Siddhant said, “I really believed in the character (MC Sher) and I knew what space I was in. For me to be part of such a huge film… I was content, I was happy and not nervous about my performance because it’s verified by Zoya Akhtar (Director of Gully Boy). I did not expect to pop out in such a manner (as a character in the film).”

On Ranveer, he said, “It was ironical to be a mentor to Murad (Ranveer) on-screen. He was my MC Sher off screen. He mentored and advised me throughout the film about my voice and everything.”

About his family’s and friends’ reaction after watching Gully Boy, he said, “My dad was in tears. My family has seen it multiple times and will watch it over again. Everyone in my building wants to take selfies with me now and the entire feeling is surreal.”

The film has been receiving admiration and love from the audience since release. The characters of Ranveer and Siddhant have become the most recent fancy of the fans. Watch Siddhant's full interview with Rajeev Masand here:



Follow @News18Movies for more



Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram