English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Gully Boy's Siddhant Chaturvedi Channels His Inner Rapper, Watch Video
Gully Boy's Siddhant Chaturvedi uploaded a video in which he is seen rapping to a song in a karaoke style rendition.
Image: siddhant chaturvedi/Instagram
Loading...
Siddhant Chaturvedi’s MC Sher is indeed the breakout street rapper from Gully Boy. Siddhant uploaded a video in which he is seen rapping to a song in a karaoke style rendition. While the makers and the stars of Gully Boy seem to be basking in the glory of the film’s massive success, Siddhant paid yet another tribute to rap music.
Siddhant aka MC Sher, who made his Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy, played a crucial role in helping Ranveer Singh’s Murad channel his musical ability to achieve his dream of pursuing a career in rap.
In a recent interview with the actor, film journalist Rajeev Masand got him talking about the film and his role in it. Rajeev asked Siddhant whether he was anxious on being perceived as the hero’s best friend. To this Siddhant said, “I really believed in the character (MC Sher) and I knew what space I was in. For me to be part of such a huge film… I was content, I was happy and not nervous about my performance because it’s verified by Zoya Akhtar (Director of Gully Boy). I did not expect to pop out in such a manner (as a character in the film).”
On Ranveer, he said, “It was ironical to be a mentor to Murad (Ranveer) on-screen. He was my MC Sher off screen. He mentored and advised me throughout the film about my voice and everything.”
About his family’s and friends’ reaction after watching Gully Boy, he said, “My dad was in tears. My family has seen it multiple times and will watch it over again. Everyone in my building wants to take selfies with me now and the entire feeling is surreal.”
The film has been receiving admiration and love from the audience since release. The characters of Ranveer and Siddhant have become the most recent fancy of the fans. Watch Siddhant's full interview with Rajeev Masand here:
Follow @News18Movies for more
Bohot hard! @SiddhantChturvD’s rap game is on point and this video is proof! #GullyBoy pic.twitter.com/3tejGDyjBb— Filmfare (@filmfare) February 20, 2019
Siddhant aka MC Sher, who made his Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy, played a crucial role in helping Ranveer Singh’s Murad channel his musical ability to achieve his dream of pursuing a career in rap.
In a recent interview with the actor, film journalist Rajeev Masand got him talking about the film and his role in it. Rajeev asked Siddhant whether he was anxious on being perceived as the hero’s best friend. To this Siddhant said, “I really believed in the character (MC Sher) and I knew what space I was in. For me to be part of such a huge film… I was content, I was happy and not nervous about my performance because it’s verified by Zoya Akhtar (Director of Gully Boy). I did not expect to pop out in such a manner (as a character in the film).”
On Ranveer, he said, “It was ironical to be a mentor to Murad (Ranveer) on-screen. He was my MC Sher off screen. He mentored and advised me throughout the film about my voice and everything.”
About his family’s and friends’ reaction after watching Gully Boy, he said, “My dad was in tears. My family has seen it multiple times and will watch it over again. Everyone in my building wants to take selfies with me now and the entire feeling is surreal.”
The film has been receiving admiration and love from the audience since release. The characters of Ranveer and Siddhant have become the most recent fancy of the fans. Watch Siddhant's full interview with Rajeev Masand here:
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Tuesday 12 February , 2019
61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
Thursday 14 February , 2019 Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
Sunday 10 February , 2019 Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Tuesday 12 February , 2019 61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Don’t Date Your First Hero: Kareena Kapoor’s Advice to Sara Ali Khan
- Alia Bhatt on Absence of Mahesh Bhatt in Her Life: I Didn't Miss Him Because I Really Didn't Have Him
- Ford Endeavour Available With Discounts Upto Rs 1 Lakh, 2019 Facelift Model Launch Soon
- Instagram Bans Suicidal or Self-Harm Related Content After Outrage Following Death of 14-year-old UK Girl
- Samsung Galaxy S10 Series Launch: Here’s How to Watch The Live Stream
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results