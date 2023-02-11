Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore is all set to make her comeback in acting, with a web series titled ‘Gulmohar’ with Manoj Bajpayee and Amol Palekar. The makers have recently dropped the trailer of the much-awaited multi-generational family drama. Sharing the trailer on social media, Manoj Bajpayee wrote, “Meri Batra family, aapko apne parivaar ke saath swagat karti hai. #GulmoharOnHotstar streaming from 3 March”. Have a look :

The trailer gives a glimpse into the Batra family, their family dynamics and all things in between. Helmed by Rahul V.Chittella, it’s a beautiful and absorbing story for all ages to watch. Gulmohar will see the luminous and graceful Sharmila Tagore return to cinema after 12 years, with acting powerhouses of Simran and Suraj Sharma too.

Before dropping the trailer, the makers dropped a promo video, where Manoj Bajpayee asks Sharmila Tagore how she feels on her return to the screens. To this, she says, “I am feeling a little nervous”. Manoj reminds her, “Aapka fanbase ever-growing, evergreen hai. Aap Anupama ho, the legend, the OG- Sharmila Tagore (Your fanbase is ever-growing and evergreen. You are incomparable)."

Sharmila then humbly said, “Iss film mein aapki maa ka kirdaar nibhaya hai, toh thodi bohot acting mujhe bhi aati hai (I have portrayed the role of your mother in this film, so I know a little bit of acting too)." Manoj bursts out laughing at her sweet response.

Gulmohar is a Star Studios production in association with Chalkboard Entertainment and Autonomous Works. The film’s original music is composed by Siddhartha Khosla.

Directed by Rahul Chittella and written by Rahul Chittella and Arpita Mukherjee, Gulmohar will be streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from March 3. Earlier speaking with Variety, Chitella shared, “I wanted to explore the meaning of family and home in current times, the only two things that have ever mattered, more so now than ever. I wanted to explore the idea of togetherness in times when we are building walls between each other”.

