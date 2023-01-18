Gulshan Devaiah Makes Big Statement, Says 'Bollywood Far More Democratic Than South'

Gulshan Devaiah has said that Bollywood is far more democratic that the South industry. In a recent interview, the Badhaai Do actor talked about nepotism when he mentioned that it is way more prevalent in the South industry than in Bollywood. He argued that most popular South cinema actors are from film family backgrounds whereas in Bollywood, people like him and Vijay Varma among others are also getting a chance to work.

“If you look at the industry in the South, it is making so many waves. You can name all the actors who are really popular and all of them come from families. Everybody has their third and fourth generation working. But the Hindi film industry is far more democratic people like me, Vijay Varma, Soham (Shah), Mrunal Thakur, we are all working and doing well and making a living out of this,” Gulshan told Hindustan Times.

Further talking about nepotism, Gulshan called it a ‘stupid argument’ and shared that even if it may not be the right way, it is their way. “It’s not a government job, it’s a private enterprise. Everybody is going to have their own subjective opinion about who’s the best suited for a particular role and they are going to make either choice. It’s a really stupid argument that talented people should get the job. Maybe that’s not the right thing to do but that’s their way,” he added.

The Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota actor also argued that acting is not ‘a selection for IAS or IPS that you rank matters’ and therefore one should not ‘whine or cry’ about it.

During the interview, Gulshan also revealed that there have been instances when he didn’t get a role because of someone else. He admitted that it was ‘upsetting’ for him and said, “I was close to getting some roles but people have veto power and I have no bitterness in my heart. Even this boycott culture is a result of that."

Read all the Latest Movies News here