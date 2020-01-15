Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Gulshan Grover Shares Photo with Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty From Sets of Sooryavanshi

Gulshan Grover wrapped up shooting for Rohit Shetty's film and shared a photo with him and Akshay Kumar on the last day.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 15, 2020, 7:38 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Gulshan Grover Shares Photo with Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty From Sets of Sooryavanshi
Image: Twitter

Gulshan Grover has recently shared a picture from the sets of Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif starrer Sooryavanshi. He shared the snap with Akshay and director Rohit Shetty and the caption reads, "Last day of Filming for film #Sooryavanshi with my brother @akshaykumar, Gorgeous #KatrinaKaif and favourite Director @iamrohitshetty."

Gulshan Grover, popularly known as the Bad Man, will be playing the antagonist in the film.

A few days ago, Katrina had posted a picture featuring Akshay and Rohit. In the picture, where the three are seen sharing a laugh, Katrina looked gorgeous in a blue saree as the boys kept it casual.

She captioned the photo, "A perfect start to the year..friends, laughs, smiles, onset, best crew entire team, every day on set has been full of so much love and joy."

Sooryavanshi is the fourth installment in Rohit Shetty's police universe and will release on March 27. The action-packed film will see Neena Gupta and Sikander Kher in pivotal roles.

In the film, Akshay plays the title role of Sooryavanshi, a character that was introduced as an anti-terrorist squad officer in a cameo character in the Ranveer Singh-starrer Simmba last year.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram