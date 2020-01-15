Gulshan Grover Shares Photo with Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty From Sets of Sooryavanshi
Gulshan Grover wrapped up shooting for Rohit Shetty's film and shared a photo with him and Akshay Kumar on the last day.
Image: Twitter
Gulshan Grover has recently shared a picture from the sets of Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif starrer Sooryavanshi. He shared the snap with Akshay and director Rohit Shetty and the caption reads, "Last day of Filming for film #Sooryavanshi with my brother @akshaykumar, Gorgeous #KatrinaKaif and favourite Director @iamrohitshetty."
Last day of Filming for film #Sooryavanshi with my brother @akshaykumar , Gorgeous #KatrinaKaif and favourite Director @iamrohitshetty pic.twitter.com/9IrqNfS6lS— Gulshan Grover (@GulshanGroverGG) January 14, 2020
Gulshan Grover, popularly known as the Bad Man, will be playing the antagonist in the film.
A few days ago, Katrina had posted a picture featuring Akshay and Rohit. In the picture, where the three are seen sharing a laugh, Katrina looked gorgeous in a blue saree as the boys kept it casual.
She captioned the photo, "A perfect start to the year..friends, laughs, smiles, onset, best crew entire team, every day on set has been full of so much love and joy."
Sooryavanshi is the fourth installment in Rohit Shetty's police universe and will release on March 27. The action-packed film will see Neena Gupta and Sikander Kher in pivotal roles.
In the film, Akshay plays the title role of Sooryavanshi, a character that was introduced as an anti-terrorist squad officer in a cameo character in the Ranveer Singh-starrer Simmba last year.
