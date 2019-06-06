Gulshan Grover to Play Antagonist in Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi: Report

Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi is turning out to be one of the most anticipated films of the actor's career. Firstly, the film is bringing together, for the first time, the pair of Akshay and director Rohit Shetty, who is a master of action-thriller himself and secondly, the film reunites Katrina Kaif and Akshay after 2010's Tees Maar Khan.

In a latest development, it is being reported that Rohit's film will see Gulshan Grover as the primary antagonist and that his role is all but officially announced. If this transpires, Sooryavanshi will also mark the return of Gulsha-Akshay pairing that has delivered hits like Mohra, Hera Pheri and many others.

However, Gulshan did not reveal whether he has been confirmed for the role or not, but he showered praise on Rohit and said that the filmmaker has his own style and that he admires the latter for the same. DNA quoted Gulshan saying, "All I can say at this point is that I’m a huge fan of Rohit Shetty’s films. I'm a bigger believer that not only does he deserve all the success he has got but also deserves a lot more for the way he understands the responsibility of success and mega-movies entertainment so well."

He added, "He keeps his family and young audiences in mind while making his films. Rohit makes larger-than-life fantastic cinema for the entire family to enjoy. And he knows the technique so well, it’s amazing."

Recently, daredevilry was at display when two stills from Akshay's film were revealed on social media. One had Akshay riding a super bike on the streets of Bangkok and the other one had him hanging upside down from a flying helicopter. See here:

Casually hanging, off a helicopter...just another day on the sets of #Sooryavanshi 😎P.S. Do NOT try this on your own, all stunts are performed under expert supervision 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/0zeDLeks5q — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 5, 2019

Actress Katrina Kaif will be seen as Akshay's love interest in Sooryavanshi. The film will see Neena Gupta essay the role of Akshay's mother.

Reliance Entertainment is presenting the film, which is backed by Rohit Shetty Picturez, Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films. It releases on Eid 2020.

