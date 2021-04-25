Gulshan Grover's Son to Produce Web Series on Osho's First Aide Ma Yoga Laxmi

Veteran Bollywood actor Gulshan Grover’s son Sanjay will be producing a web series on controversial cult leader Osho Rajneesh’s first aide Ma Yoga Laxmi. Ma Anand Sheela, who later became the spokeswoman of the Rajneesh movement, was recently seen in the Netflix documentary searching for Sheela.

In an interview with Times of India, Grover revealed, “I cannot describe how happy I am. I cannot describe how proud I am feeling. My son is on the threshold of making a mega web series." He added that he will be co-producing the show with Rahul Mittra, who has produced the Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster Franchise.

“Atul Anand of Osho World Foundation was my classmate. He had sent us Rashid Maxwell’s book The Only Life: Osho, Laxmi And A Journey Of The Heart, which fascinated Rahul and Sanjay both. They gel well with each other. Soon, Rahul bought the rights of the book," the veteran actor also added.

Grover also said that his son has moved to India to live with him. Sanjay Grover previously worked at the Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM) Studios in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California. The actor revealed that his son keeps him abreast of international cinema.

The series will be directed by Ranjan Chandel. Apart from Sanjay and Rahul Mittra, the Osho World Foundation and Jar Pictures will jointly produce the show.

