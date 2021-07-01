Gulshan Kumar Murder Case: Acquitted Ramesh Taurani Says This is the Triumph of Truth

“I am relieved. I always knew I was innocent. This is the triumph of the truth," says Ramesh Taurani, owner of music label Tips Industries Limited who was one of the accused in the T-Series owner Gulshan Kumar murder case. Taurani’s ordeal came to end after 19 years, when a division bench of Justices Sadhana Jadhav and NR Borkar delivered a judgement today and acquitted him from all chargers.

Taurani says, “The appeal has been dismissed and my family and I happy and relieved. I was expecting the verdict. I had to go through a long ordeal which was not required. It has been almost 25 years and I have gone through a lot of trouble. I got my acquittal in 2002 but since then there has been so many appeals. The sessions court had given a detailed order so I felt that it was unnecessary to bring it up in the High Court. The judiciary is already burdened so I believe this was stretched too far."

On 12 August 1997, the Indian music industry suffered a huge setback. Gulshan Kumar was brutally murdered in broad daylight. Music director Nadeem Akhtar Saifee (of Nadeem-Shravan fame) and Taurani were accused in the case. Taurani was charged of allegedly conspiring with Saifee by hiring Dubai mafioso Abu Salem to carry out the murder. He was also charged for paying Nadeem a sum of Rs 2.5 million to carry out the execution.

The music composer since fled to UK to prevent charges against him, Bombay’s crime branch arrested Taurani for ‘abetting’ music magnate Gulshan Kumar’s murder but was later granted bail after being incarcerated. Five years later, in 2002, the sessions court dropped all charges against him. After his acquittal in the lower court, the State of Maharashtra then appealed in the High Court.

On today’s verdict, Taurani adds that his faith in the Indian judicial system has become stronger, “I have always believed in the Indian judiciary. After going through the torture for so many years, the judgement has come in my favour and I am really thankful to them,” he concludes.

